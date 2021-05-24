newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to find UDID of iPhone and iPad (3 Ways explained)

By Jignesh, Marcus Mears III
igeeksblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Unique Device Identifier (UDID) is a 40-character alphanumeric code that works as a device identification mechanism. If you’re an app developer and wish to test your latest project, you’ll likely be asked for the UDID. In this article, we’ll explain how to find the UDID of an iPhone or iPad. Let’s check it out!

www.igeeksblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Iphone Se#Udid#Iphone App#Iphone Apps#Ipad Apps#Apple Ipad#Apple Iphone#Uuid#Iphone 11#Settings#Serial Number#Ios#Macos#Tvos#Usb#Click Window#Command Shift 2#Apple Watch#The App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
iPad
Related
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Lock an iPhone or iPad with a Broken Power Button

If your iPhone or iPad has a broken sleep/wake button—a top button or side button depending on the device—you can still lock your screen (or even restart) by using an accessibility feature called AssistiveTouch. Here’s how. AssistiveTouch makes it possible for you to simulate physical movements, gestures, and button presses...
Cell Phoneskiss951.com

These Apps Are Draining Your Phone’s Battery the Most

I was wondering why my battery was dying so fast lately and now I found the answer. PCMag reports on recent data that shows which apps on your mobile device are draining its battery the most. If your phone is burning out quickly throughout the day, it might be worth...
Cell Phonesgamesinners.com

iPhone 13 is coming, but I want the purple iPhone 12. What should I do?

The iPhone 12 got a fresh new purple hue this spring, just a few months before the rumored iPhone 13 release date. Apple released a new color for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini this spring, and it’s purple. It’s on sale now, but I got my hands on one of the new phones ahead of time. And I can indeed confirm, it’s purple. But the timing of the new color is six months after Apple launched the iPhone 12 series and less than six months away from the rumored iPhone 13. So should you buy one or wait? I promise to explain.Purple is the sixth color for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, which come in black, white, blue, green, Product Red and now purple. There were six colors in Apple’s rainbow logo, which the company used from the late ’70s through the ’90s, and which also had purple in it. The new purple color isn’t available on the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, which makes sense because the Pro models usually stick to graphite, silver and gold finishes.Read more: Best eco-friendly iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Silence Your Android Phone Automatically While Charging

If you’re like most people, you charge your phone while you’re sleeping. Instead of manually switching your Android phone to silent mode every night, we’ll show you how to automatically silence it while it’s charging. Silent mode on most Android devices doesn’t block alarms, which is good if you silence...
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Cell Phonesimore.com

Google Chat is now part of the Gmail app on iPhone and iPad

The Gmail app on iPhone and iPad now has a new Google Chat tab. The change is available to everyone with corporate and free Gmail accounts. Available to both corporate and free Gmail users, the move means that there are new Chat and Rooms tabs alongside the existing Meet and Mail tabs that people might be familiar with – Google Meet had already been rolled into the Gmail app. It isn't clear exactly when the change went live, but 9to5Google reckons it probably happened within the last few weeks.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

How To Protect Your Data On The Go By Connecting Your IPhone To A VPN

CEO, VPN.com: The $1M Domain Name - We help brands, entrepreneurs, politicians and athletes acquire premium domain names for their vision. When you connect your iPhone to a public Wi-Fi hot spot, you're more vulnerable than you think. Your browsing data, usernames and password are up for grabs. This might not seem like a big deal — after all, why would the coffee shop on the corner care about your internet history?
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

Managing PWM on OLED iPhone & iPad Displays

Some iPhone and iPad users are sensitive to PWM flickering on the latest devices OLED displays. PWM, which stands for Pulse Width Modulation, can cause some users to have eye strain, feel nauseous or dizzy, or have headaches from the screen flickering when using an OLED screen device with PWM.
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Add or Remove Trusted Phone Numbers on iPhone, iPad, Mac

Want to link a new phone number to your Apple ID so that you can receive two-factor authentication codes? Thankfully, adding and removing trusted phone numbers is a pretty straightforward procedure and you can do this right on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. For people who aren’t aware, trusted phone...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

The best iPhone and iPad apps for plants

For those with a green thumb this list of apps has been specially created with you in mind. This is a collection of top plant apps that will help you pick out those perfect varieties for your indoor and/or outdoor garden, keep track of where you are planting them, and offer you a wide amount of information so that you can become an even better gardener. They will be your perfect gardening companion tool.
TechnologyCult of Mac

How to download the Opera GX browser beta on iPhone and iPad

Gaming-focused web browser Opera GX is on its way to iPhone and iPad, almost two years after its initial debut. It comes with a customizable interface, the ability to sync with Opera GX on desktop, and ad blocking. The browser also offers a number of unique features aimed at gamers,...
Cell Phonesboldtv.com

iPhone vs. Android, Explained: Which Phone Should I Buy?

When buying a new smartphone, one of the most important decisions is whether Apple or Android is right for you. Both have cool features and some detractions, so this choice can seem difficult. But because they’re so different, you should be able to discover which one best suits your aesthetic, needs and lifestyle. Here’s the iPhone vs. Android throwdown!
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Set a Time Limit for Websites on iPhone & iPad with Screen Time

Want to set a time limit for how long a particular website can be used on an iPhone or iPad? If your child has an iOS or iPadOS device, you may find time limiting particular websites to be a very useful feature. Or perhaps you don’t have the best self control, and you want to limit your own usage of a website, like some sort of social media time sink. Whatever the reason, thanks to Screen Time, setting time limits on website usage is particularly easy on iPhone and iPad.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.