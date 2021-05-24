How to find UDID of iPhone and iPad (3 Ways explained)

The iPhone 12 got a fresh new purple hue this spring, just a few months before the rumored iPhone 13 release date. Apple released a new color for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini this spring, and it’s purple. It’s on sale now, but I got my hands on one of the new phones ahead of time. And I can indeed confirm, it’s purple. But the timing of the new color is six months after Apple launched the iPhone 12 series and less than six months away from the rumored iPhone 13. So should you buy one or wait? I promise to explain.Purple is the sixth color for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, which come in black, white, blue, green, Product Red and now purple. There were six colors in Apple’s rainbow logo, which the company used from the late ’70s through the ’90s, and which also had purple in it. The new purple color isn’t available on the iPhone 12 Pro or 12 Pro Max, which makes sense because the Pro models usually stick to graphite, silver and gold finishes.Read more: Best eco-friendly iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases.