ANIME MATCH

A lot of people say anime, animated shows, and movies from Japan are weird. Yet when you can see the quality of animation from this industry and you can see the community that has come from it, you can see why so many people like it. Whether you watch sub or dub, cosplay or don’t, or are a veteran or a little weeblet, anime watchers are a community. Sub is the original Japanese audio along with English subtitles. Many watchers prefer this, as with dubs the voices aren’t as accurate. Dub is when the original audio is replaced by English voice actors. Dub is much easier to start with. In the anime community, there’s usually gatekeeping (“you have to watch ___ in order for me to accept you”) and very suspicious people (stay away from “proshippers”), but overall it’s a good community. But why has there been such a rise in popularity with the foreign media?