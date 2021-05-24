newsbreak-logo
Computers

Simulation world

Gamespot
 4 days ago

www.gamespot.com
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Subnautica (Switch): Software updates

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Subnautica on Nintendo Switch (originally released on May 14th 2021 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Subnautica – Ver. ???. Release date: May 25th 2021 (North America) / May 26th 2021 (Europe, Japan)
Softwarefselite.net

Microsoft Flight Simulator Development Update

A new development blog was shared by the Microsoft Flight Simulator team which gave a brief update on the upcoming Sim Update IV along with more information on Azure Cognitive Services. Firstly, the team said that Sim Update IV is currently undergoing community testing. The team have chosen to look...
Coding & Programminghackernoon.com

Gossip Simulation Implemented In Python

Recently whilst struggling to fall asleep, I had a bizarre idea; how important is gossip to our species and our evolution? Anthropologists have long debated the value of story-telling and collective belief in success of the human race - surely gossip is a big part of this?. Celestus: The Gossip...
Video GamesDestructoid

Early Access Review: PowerWash Simulator

Folks, I've spent over 10 hours power washing, and I feel great. Ahem. I've spent over 10 hours power washing houses, cars, and even a skate park... inside a simulation PC game. I know what you're thinking — you've got that trademark Simpsons "Yard Work Simulator" image ready to go — and I don't disagree. But for what it is, this game is surprisingly well-thought-out.
Cell Phonesgitconnected.com

Testing In-App Purchases Locally in Simulator

During development, we will come into a phase where we would like to test out our In-App Purchases. However, most likely we ever heard a myth that IAP only works with devices to test it out with an internal tester account. Turns out during the process of the creation of Tripzy, I found a way to test our IAP in a simulator without any hassle. Keep in mind there will be some limitations of course if we are testing against the simulator. Okay, let’s jump out to the solution, which is StoreKit Configuration.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Simulate Real-life Events in Python Using SimPy

Simulate a Restaurant with Hungry Customers and a Limited Supply of Food. As a restaurant manager, you want to approximate how much food your restaurant needs to prepare for tomorrow. You know how many customers come to your restaurant per day and the average time it takes to serve one customer. However, it is challenging to put all of these variables into one calculation.
Video Gamescramgaming.com

Prison Simulator Prologue Available Now on Steam

Baked Games SA presents Prison Simulator Prologue which is available to play on Steam for free today. Take on the role of a prison officer and quell the in-mates uprising. Grab the game on Steam here. Prison Simulator: Prologue. takes you back to the past and shows you the cruellest...
Video GamesAnime News Network

Kadokawa Games Reveals New Relayer Simulation RPG

Kadokawa Games president Yoshimi Yasuda revealed on Monday that Kadokawa Games is working on a new game titled Relayer. The game will be a simulation RPG, with the team that formerly worked on the God Wars game in charge of development. This week's issue of Kadokawa's Weekly Famitsu magazine will have more information on the game on Thursday.
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Thief Simulator 2 Out On Nintendo Switch In 2023

Ultimate Games and MrCiastku have announced that Thief Simulator 2 will release on Nintendo Switch. The sequel will continue to deliver a unique blend of stealth, adventure and simulation, presenting you with the chance to make your career “in a very unusual, wicked industry.”. Tasked with completing numerous plundering challenges,...
Aerospace & Defensearxiv.org

SISPO: Space Imaging Simulator for Proximity Operations

Mihkel Pajusalu, Iaroslav Iakubivskyi, Gabriel Jörg Schwarzkopf, Timo Väisänen, Maximilian Bührer, Olli Knuuttila, Hans Teras, Mario F. Palos, Jaan Praks, Andris Slavinskis. This paper describes the architecture and demonstrates the capabilities of a newly developed, physically-based imaging simulator environment called SISPO, developed for small solar system body fly-by and terrestrial...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Scientists build ‘Starforge’, world’s most realistic simulation of stars being born

Astrophysicists have developed an astonishingly realistic model of how stars form called the “Starforge”.Starforge, which stands for Star Formation in Gaseous Environments, was developed by a team at Northwestern University – and they claim it is the highest-resolution 3D simulation of star formation that has ever been created.This computational framework can simulate an entire gas cloud that is 100 times larger than what was previously possible, allowing scientists to model formation, evolution and dynamics while accounting for stellar feedback, including jets, radiation, wind and nearby supernovae activity.Past simulations have been able to incorporate these types of feedback individually, but this...
Video Gamesaddictivetips.com

How to play American Truck Simulator on Linux

American Truck Simulator is a truck simulator game developed by SCS Software. It’s a sequel to Euro Truck Simulator 2 and puts the player in charge of running an 18-wheeler truck across America. In this guide, we’ll show you how to play it on Linux. American Truck Simulator on Linux.
Video Gamesdlcompare.com

Multiplayer is coming to the Truck Simulator series

Even though both Euro Truck Simulator and American Truck Simulator series offer the most realistic experience to those that enjoy driving some of the most powerful trucks as they transport invaluable goods, there is one element that has been missing in the series. You were not able to share the fun with your friends, communicate with other players through the radio, or anything, so you had to go through the full experience alone unless you decided to use one of the mods available for Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Chair Simulator Is The ‘Dark Souls Of Sitting Simulators’

Living in the modern age involves a lot of sitting down. Whether we’re working a desk job or riding transportation, we spent a lot of time on our tush. However, if you’d like to spend even more time off your feet, Chair Simulator is here to help you sit down and virtually sit!
AstronomySCNow

Watch this trippy simulation of a star being born

Scientists developed a colorful and stunning simulation of what the beginning of a star's life looks like. They say previous models could only simulate a small patch of the cloud where a star forms. Dcc. Wire. Cnn. 0:23. 0:29. 0:17. 2:25. 0:44.
Computersomicronneon.com

4 Useful Online Linux Tools and Simulators

This site is great for anyone who has come to learn that Linux has many different distributions (distros). Use this site to try them on much like you would that pair of pants at the store. Each distro on DistroTest is running on a server elsewhere and the the screen...
Softwarearxiv.org

A Simulation Framework for Contention-Free Scheduling on WiGig

The latest IEEE 802.11 amendments provide support to directional communications in the Millimeter Wave spectrum and, thanks to the wide bandwidth available at such frequencies, makes it possible to wirelessly approach several emergent use cases, such as virtual and augmented reality, telepresence, and remote control of industrial facilities. However, these applications require stringent Quality of Service, that only contention-free scheduling algorithms can guarantee. In this paper, we propose an end-to-end framework for the joint admission control and scheduling of periodic traffic streams over mmWave Wireless Local Area Networks based on Network Simulator 3, a popular full-stack open-source network simulator. Moreover, we design a baseline algorithm to handle scheduling requests, and we evaluate its performance with a full-stack perspective. The algorithm is tested in three scenarios, where we investigated different configurations and features to highlight the differences and trade-offs between contention-based and contention-free access strategies.