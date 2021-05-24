Simulation world

The latest IEEE 802.11 amendments provide support to directional communications in the Millimeter Wave spectrum and, thanks to the wide bandwidth available at such frequencies, makes it possible to wirelessly approach several emergent use cases, such as virtual and augmented reality, telepresence, and remote control of industrial facilities. However, these applications require stringent Quality of Service, that only contention-free scheduling algorithms can guarantee. In this paper, we propose an end-to-end framework for the joint admission control and scheduling of periodic traffic streams over mmWave Wireless Local Area Networks based on Network Simulator 3, a popular full-stack open-source network simulator. Moreover, we design a baseline algorithm to handle scheduling requests, and we evaluate its performance with a full-stack perspective. The algorithm is tested in three scenarios, where we investigated different configurations and features to highlight the differences and trade-offs between contention-based and contention-free access strategies.