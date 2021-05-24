Simulation world

During development, we will come into a phase where we would like to test out our In-App Purchases. However, most likely we ever heard a myth that IAP only works with devices to test it out with an internal tester account. Turns out during the process of the creation of Tripzy, I found a way to test our IAP in a simulator without any hassle. Keep in mind there will be some limitations of course if we are testing against the simulator. Okay, let’s jump out to the solution, which is StoreKit Configuration.