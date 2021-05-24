newsbreak-logo
Here is another look at the new M1 powered Apple iMac (Video)

Apple recently launched their new 24 inch M1 powered Apple iMac, the device features a completely new design and it is powered by the Apple M1 processor. The device is completely different to the previous model, it now comes in a range of colors and it is considerably thinner than the last generation iMac.

