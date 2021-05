The title of the fourth album by Los Campesinos! was so cloyingly on-the-nose that you had to assume the irony was intentional. Hello Sadness, released in 2011, was pegged as the Welsh band’s “darkest album yet,” trading in their whimsical noise-pop for sweeping rock with heavier themes to match. But Los Campesinos! went into the album sessions with a mission: make a concise, focused record to follow up 2010’s admittedly overstuffed Romance Is Boring. Now, seven tracks that didn’t make the cut get their first official release as Whole Damn Body, an EP timed to coincide with Hello Sadness’ 10th anniversary. Filled with the band’s sticky hooks and guttural vocals, this collection of “new” old music is less a throwback than it is proof of consistency—and of the way the band’s simultaneously twee- and emo-adjacent indie rock alienated them from trends even as it cemented their oft-overlooked legacy.