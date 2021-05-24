newsbreak-logo
Japan opens mass vaccination centres ahead of Olympics

MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan opened its first mass vaccination centres on Monday in a bid to speed up a cautious COVID-19 inoculation programme with just two months until the virus-postponed Tokyo Olympics. The two military-run centres in Tokyo and Osaka will administer thousands of shots daily, initially to elderly residents of the cities,...

medicalxpress.com
