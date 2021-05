Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t hold back when it came to the performance of his top six in Saturday’s Game 1. It wasn’t an outright hammering from Cassidy, but it was a pointed message all the same: They didn’t find their gear. They didn’t do enough. Especially against a third-string goaltender who came into Game 1 cold, and in what was just his fifth appearance of the 2021 season, and with the Bruins in a favorable spot when it came to seizing home-ice advantage from the Capitals. It was, by The Cassidy Scale, a gentle-but-firm way of letting ’em know that he expected more.