Of all Sega franchises currently being developed and published by other companies, Wonder Boy is the most fruitful of them all. This is all thanks to the excellent releases of both the Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, which was a brand new Wonder Boy game in everything but its name. The latest game in the franchise is actually one of the most interesting projects so far. Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World is actually a remake of a Mega Drive game that has never been released outside of Japan, which is quite curious, considering how successful the console was everywhere but in its home country.