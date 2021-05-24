My Smug Bully Girlfriend

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Vivica A. Fox reflected on her relationship with 50 Cent, calling him the “love of my life”—and not for the first time. The actress and rapper dated in 2003, and despite their very public split, she says she still cares about him almost two decades later. “He’s such a gentleman, he’s very generous. I know him as Curtis, always will,” Fox said, mentioning how he filled her house with flowers on her birthday when they were initially dating. “What killed the relationship is that we just went way too public way too fast,” she continued. “The love that I had for him and still to this day. … He was the love of my life, I will admit that without any reservations. He will always have a very special place in my heart.”