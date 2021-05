Isolation is lonely, but “A Shape and a Run” explores the shared shapes it can take. Anthony Wong, a fourth-year biology and cognitive science student, published his debut book, “A Shape and a Run,” on April 28. Written during quarantine, the short story collection examines the different ways isolation affects people. Wong said it draws on the hopelessness, grief and anger shared by many during the pandemic, with each story centered around a particular cause of social, physical or other type of isolation.