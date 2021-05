The Donald Trump-was-hard-on-China myth is having a rough few months as Asia’s biggest economy surges toward 8% growth in 2021. Though the U.S. is recovering, too, China’s post-Covid-19—and post-Trump—bounce back is turning heads everywhere. But the head-turner that matters most is how Joe Biden, just four months into his presidency, has China’s Xi Jinping on the defensive in ways the Trump gang didn’t in four years.