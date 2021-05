Police went to Speedway at 10:37 p.m. May 22 for a reported reckless driver. The car was parked next to a gas pump and its driver inside the store. She later came out and hesitantly walked over to an officer after motioned to do so. The officer explained someone called in about her reckless driving. She became extremely defensive and asked who reported her. The officer noted her eyes looked glossy and droopy. She said she just had her eyelashes done that day. She denied drinking or taking drugs. She reluctantly performed field sobriety tests which did not go well. She was handcuffed and cited for operating a car while under the influence. Items found in her car were a half-smoked joint, bag of suspected marijuana and various pills. She declined a blood or urine sample.