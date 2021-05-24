newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA playoffs: Young stars Devin Booker, Trae Young, Ja Morant up to the challenge in postseason debuts

Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of the NBA is in good hands. Fans got a glimpse of what's to come for the league during Sunday's slate of playoff games, as a handful of young stars came up big in their postseason debuts to lead their teams to wins in their first-round series openers.

www.lcsun-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Trae Young
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Playoff Games#Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks#The Memphis Grizzlies#Suns 99#Tnt#Wizards#Sixers#Nbatv#Heat#Bucks#Mavericks#Nuggets#Mavs#Clippers#Stars#Nets Vs Celtics#Mvp Finalist#Scorer Joel Embiid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBANBC Sports

NBA Top Plays: Sunday 5/16

Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. Houston Rockets) Trae Young is probable for Sunday’s match-up with the Houston Rockets. Augustin is no match for Young assuming Young is available to play. Houston’s advantages are at the PF and C positions tonight. Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin, and Kelly Olynyk all have solid matchups. Assuming Collins and Capela in fact have the tougher matchups, Atlanta will need to rely on Trae Young to carry the squad. Young has averaged 45.9 fantasy points over his last five games. He’s shooting 50% from the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. If Young improves on these numbers from three-point land, I see a massive ceiling for the Hawks starting point guard who just came off one of his worst outings of his season. Once again, assuming he’s healthy, Young is in the perfect spot for a bounce-back game after a 28.0 fantasy point effort against the Orlando Magic on May 13th. Make sure that you are checking the confirmed lineups for this matchup as Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic are also game-time decisions, both of these players are seemingly more at risk of missing tonight‘s game than Young. I do expect Trae to play tonight.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Scores 36 in win

Young had 36 points (11-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Monday's win over the Wizards. On a night when Russell Westbrook set the career triple-double mark, Young outshined the former MVP with his fourth 30-point effort in the last six games. Young offset a poor night from three-point range with an efficient, 13-of-13 effort at the free throw line. Dating back to April 21 (seven game), Young has hit 71 of his last 72 attempts.
NBACBS Sports

Hawks' Trae Young: Cleared to play

Young (hip) will play Thursday against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was a game-time call due to right hip soreness, but he'll end up seeing the floor for the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past seven contests, he's averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.4 minutes.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Playoff Standings 2021: Final Regular-Season Records, Seedings and Bracket

With multiple seeds undecided going into the last day of the 2020-21 NBA season, teams had a lot to play for Sunday. Because the Miami Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night, the New York Knicks had a pathway to the No. 4 spot. After Sunday's win over the Boston Celtics, the Knickerbockers will open the postseason at Madison Square Garden next week.
NBAFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Matchups are set for the NBA’s play-in tournament — featuring LeBron James and the Lakers vs. scoring champ Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Bring on the play-in, with the NBA’s regular season complete and the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers still not officially in the playoffs. The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the postseason.
NBARealGM

Chris Paul And Jrue Holiday's Rebellion Against Obsolescence

The cry of inevitability hurled at whatever a particular person constitutes a “super team” is almost always overstated---championships are difficult to win and a “wanna play together?” group text from one future Hall of Famer to two other future Hall of Famers ultimately doesn’t change that fact. But that’s lost in the moment by most of us, because what’s nearly as difficult as winning a championship is imagining Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden losing a seven-game series or assuming that a team whose second-best player is Anthony Davis won’t be playing in June.
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Hawks squander opportunities in road loss to Pacers

The Atlanta Hawks took to the floor for the second time in as many nights as they tackled the Indiana Pacers at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the hosts also on the second night of a back-to-back. Coming off of the emotional high after topping the Phoenix Suns, the...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

NBA roundup: Suns get by Blazers on Devin Booker's late FTs

Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left as the Phoenix Suns edged the Portland Trail Blazers 118-117 on Thursday night. Chris Paul recorded 26 points and seven assists and Mikal Bridges added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns, who moved one game behind the Utah Jazz in the battle for the Western Conference's top seed.
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBARotowire

DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Picks

WAS vs. ATL (-6.5), O/U: 240.5. The WAS-ATL matchup is the most appealing game on the slate. The two teams combined for 249 points when they met on Monday, and both have something to play for again tonight. Russell Westbrook ($12,400) and his inflated salary will be a major decision point, while the continued absence of Bradley Beal opens up some viable cheap value. Any Hawks starters would make for decent run-back options with a fast-paced matchup against a bad Wizards defense that's always an ideal spot to target.
NBAfantasypros.com

Devin Booker underwhelms with 18 points in loss to the Trailblazers

Booker was underwhelming in the Suns' loss to the Trailblazers as he followed up his 34.0 point performance against the Warriors with 18.0 points. Even though this effort was untimely, he has been relatively consistent in his overall production. The playoffs are drawing near, and this slight stumble leading into the post-season could lead to a timely burst that can help carry the Suns to their desired destination. Booker’s price-point is a tad too rich given his recent form, but he remains a viable fantasy asset for your DFS lineups if you are looking for a high-upside scorer with a tremendous usage rate.
NBANBA

The six most interesting storylines entering the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs are here! Well, almost. First up is the Play-In Tournament, which features a number of high stakes games, including one between the Lakers and Warriors that will see two of the league's best players go head-to-head. That should set the tone for a postseason that has no shortage of storylines.
NBAnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 5/15/21

The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach. With so much changing so quickly, we're here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections,...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Sinks game-winning free throws

Booker produced 18 points (5-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Thursday's 118-117 win over the Trail Blazers. Booker was the hero in the final seconds with two game-clinching free throws, but it was an otherwise inefficient night from the standout shooting guard. Booker regressed after an exemplary effort against the Warriors, shooting only 29.4 percent from the field. He also failed to find the bottom of the basket in his four attempts beyond the arc.