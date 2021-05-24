newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hazard, KY

Asbury receives President’s Award at HCTC graduation

nolangroupmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanna Asbury, a student worker in the Office of Admissions at Hazard Community and Technical College, impressed the Admissions Staff because of her work ethic, her ability to overcome personal tragedy, her positive attitude, and the ability to raise two daughters – all while earning a nursing degree that allowed her to recently accept her new position at Hazard ARH. All of that contributed to HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon presenting Asbury with the President’s Award at Graduation on May 8 and during a special presentation on May 17.

www.nolangroupmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Hazard, KY
Hazard, KY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical School#Hctc#The Admissions Staff#Hazard Arh#The Admissions Office#Graduation#Students#Hazard Community#Professionals#Obstetrics#Dr Lindon#Daughters#Inspiration#Personal Tragedy#Doubts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Op-Ed: Kentucky colleges teaching students the soft skills employers want — and more

President of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. In conversations across Kentucky, business leaders routinely approach me to discuss what they’re looking for in college graduates. Over and over again, they say that while colleges do a great job providing technical training and knowledge to their students, that is not what they need most from higher education. Indeed, many companies increasingly believe they can provide much of that content themselves. Where they really struggle is finding — or developing — workers with the uniquely human skills that make for a great employee.
Hazard, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Lee Countians Graduate from HCTC

Hazard Community and Technical College honored graduates on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8. A total of 674 students received 1,555 credentials -- 361 degrees, 87 diplomas, and 1,107 certificates. Associate in Arts, Associate in Science, and Associate in Applied Science degrees were awarded along with diplomas and certificates. The ceremony was for graduates for the 2020-21 academic year – including those who completed required coursework in August 2020 and December 2020 as well as the May 2021 graduates.
Hazard, KYPosted by
The Hazard Herald

HCTC’s ‘voice’ retires after 30 years at HCTC

Later this month, the “voice” of Hazard Community and Technical College is retiring after 30 years of being heard on the radio, television and even the college’s phone system. HCTC Public Relations Director Evelyn Wood’s last day in the office is May 28. During the May 5 Rotary Club meeting, of which Wood is a member, she spoke about her time at the college and in the club, as well as other endeavors over the years.
Hazard, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Shelia Ann Jacobs to graduate from HCTC, despite being blind

Shelia Ann Jacobs took one college class during each semester, starting in 2012, and she is now ready to graduate from Hazard Community and Technical College on May 8, 2021. She is especially proud that she accomplished her goal of being a college graduate because she is legally blind. Jacobs,...
EducationPosted by
The Hazard Herald

HCTC graduates honored with in-person ceremonies

Hazard Community and Technical College honored several graduates on May 7 and May 8. During this time, HCTC also honored students with high academic standing at the graduation. A total of 674 students received 1,555 credentials including 361 degrees, 87 diplomas and 1,107 certificates. Associate in Arts, Associate in Science...
Hazard, KYwymt.com

The “voice” of Hazard Community and Technical College is retiring after 30 years

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former WYMT employee, Evelyn Woods, will be retiring after working for Hazard Community and Technical College after 30 years. Along with writing commercials, Wood’s job duties at HCTC included social media, photography, news release writing, advertising, and publications. Woods has received many awards for her talents, including honors from the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations.
Hazard, KYwymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Braxton Sayers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Braxton Sayers is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Braxton is a senior at East Ridge High School with a 4.0 PGA. He is a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the academic team and volunteers at Pikeville Medical Center.
Hazard, KYwymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever Madison Ann Webb

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Madison Ann Webb is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Madison is a senior at Paintsville High School with a 4.4 GPA. She is a Governor’s Scholar, a national honors vice president and an Entrepreneur Leadership Institute participant.
Perry County, KYWKYT 27

ARH hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for area high school students

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Perry County Central and Buckhorn received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday. ”We’ll come back in 21 days and give their second dose,” said Stephanie Wooton with ARH. “Two weeks after that they’ll be fully vaccinated.”. ARH hosted its first...