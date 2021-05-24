Asbury receives President’s Award at HCTC graduation
Joanna Asbury, a student worker in the Office of Admissions at Hazard Community and Technical College, impressed the Admissions Staff because of her work ethic, her ability to overcome personal tragedy, her positive attitude, and the ability to raise two daughters – all while earning a nursing degree that allowed her to recently accept her new position at Hazard ARH. All of that contributed to HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon presenting Asbury with the President’s Award at Graduation on May 8 and during a special presentation on May 17.www.nolangroupmedia.com