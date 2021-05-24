Gold Forecast: Markets Stabilize Heading into Weekend

Gold markets went back and forth during the trading session on Friday as we try to digest some of the gains that we have seen as of late. By doing so, the market looks likely to see a bit more sideways action, which is a good thing, considering that we just broke through a major resistance barrier. We have the downtrend line that I have drawn on the chart, and then the $1850 level. Both of those being broken is a good sign for the buyers, and the fact that we even pulled back to test that area for support and had it hold is a good sign as well.