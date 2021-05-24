newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues Consolidation at Highs

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro fell during the trading session on Friday as we continue the overall consolidation. It looks as if the 1.22 level is going to be difficult to get above, but given enough time, it certainly looks as if we will try to. The fact that we have continued to bounce around in this area and not pulled back drastically suggests that we are eventually going to build up enough momentum to go higher. If we do, it is possible that the market will go looking towards the 1.23 level, an area that has been important in the past. I do think that we eventually will make that move, but it is probably going to take some type of event or at least sustained pressure to finally break out.

www.dailyforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Us Dollar#Usd#Market Liquidity#Eur#Ema#The Federal Reserve#Yields#Trading#Dip Buyers#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Following US economic growth higher

USD/JPY gains its highest close since March 30. Modest technical break on Thursday was aided by US Treasury rates. US statistics show a rapidly accelerating economy as Japan lingers. Nonfarm Payrolls on June 4 crucial for the USD/JPY. FXStreet Forecast poll predicts a technical retreat in the USD/JPY. The USD/JPY...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The tide is about to turn for the dollar

US inflation continues heating up, but the Fed will stay on hold. Economic progress at both shores of the Atlantic spurs optimism. EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and poised to extend its slump. The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.2266 this week, its highest since January, but trimmed gains ahead...
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
StocksRepublic

US stocks higher, on track for solid gains for the week

Stocks were slightly higher Friday morning, as investors shrugged off the latest economic data that showed inflation accelerating in the U.S. economy. The market is on pace for its first weekly gain in three weeks. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Threatening Breakout

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading week to threaten the $67 level. Just above here, at the $67.50 level, it would signify a breakout and I think it is only a matter of time before we go looking towards the $70 level, possibly even the $72.50 level. It is worth noting that we closed towards the top of the week and therefore it suggests that it will be a bit of follow-through. If that is going to be the case, then I think dips continue to be bought into as a lot of people are banking on the reopening trade and of course the demand for crude oil picking up.
BusinessDailyFx

USD/JPY Jumps to Monthly High, US Dollar Eyes PCE Inflation Due

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/JPY PULLED HIGHER WITH YIELDS AS MARKETS AWAIT PCE INFLATION DATA. US Dollar traded mixed and left the DXY Index little changed on Thursday. USD/JPY surged 70-pips as Treasury yields ticked higher ahead of PCE data. The Yen weakened broadly and likely exacerbated recent USD/JPY strength. The...
Currencieseconomies.com

US Dollar to Euro USD/EUR

Economies.com provides the exchange rate of US Dollar to Euro (Symbol USD/EUR) including the last, high, low, open and close prices and the rate of change in addition to the currency converter and charts. Economies.com offers quotes of international currencies among them those traded in the Forex market.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Today's forecasts for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, FTSE 100, Dow

Market sentiment is still cautious, and the Euro is still hovering just below the 4H 50-SMA despite a beat earlier this morning in the Germany import price index at +1.4% vs +1.0% expected, with a sustained move below key support at 1.2170 to trigger an acceleration to the downside with the 4H 200-SMA to act as the next defense line.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Pullbacks Should See Support

The Euro has initially broken down below the 1.22 handle during the trading session on Thursday but turned around to show signs of life again. The market continues to see a lot of volatility in this area, and I do believe that the high of the last couple of days is worth paying attention to as it is significant resistance previously, so all things been equal I think we are trying to build up the necessary momentum to break out. Even if we do clear that area though, it is likely that the 1.23 handle will continue to be a major barrier, as we have seen more than once. Remember, the Euro pulled back rather significantly from that level and that typically means there is a lot of supply.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.2192. Euro's decline from Tuesday's fresh 4-1/2 month peak at 1.2266 to as low as 1.2176 (Asia) yesterday suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and subsequent sideways swings in New York would bring initial consolidation before down, a daily close below previous good sup at 1.2261 would pressure price towards 1.2127 early next week.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2162; (P) 1.2213; (R1) 1.2243;. EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 122.65 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is expected with 1.2160 support intact. Above 1.2265 will resume the rise from 1.1703 to retest 1.2347 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.6039 for 1.2555 cluster resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2160 support will delay the bullish case. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 1.2348 with another falling leg.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Upside Exhausted, Risking a Pullback

EUR/USD: Price action in the Euro is beginning to look exhausted as the break above the Feb high (1.2242) lacked any notable follow-through. That said, the pullback thus far has been capped by support at 1.2170-80, which also coincides with the rising trendline from the YTD low. However, should the pair close below, risks will start to turn towards more EUR/USD selling. While there is little in the way of newsflow day, focus is on next weeks key data, in which the latest US NFP report will be released.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Remains Below SMAS

The EUR/USD currency pair remained below the 55-, 100– and 200– hour SMAs on Thursday. The exchange rate found support at the 1.2180 level during Thursday’s trading session. All things being equal, the US Dollar is likely to continue to gain strength against the Eurozone currency. The possible target for...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Pair Is Now Consolidating Losses From The 1.2181 Low

The Euro started a downside correction from the 1.2250 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair broke the 1.2220 support zone to move into a short-term bearish zone. It even broke the 1.2200 support and there was a close below the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY to see further gains on a break above 110.10

USD/JPY trades near a daily high of 109.95, maintaining its positive stance, despite receding demand for the American dollar. According to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, the pair has room for a bullish breakout. Markets are in a risk-on mood amid renewed hopes for an economic comeback. “Financial markets’ mood...
MarketsDailyFx

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Strength Outshining Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Recovery

Ethereum, Bitcoin, ETH/USD, BTC/USD Talking Points:. Cryptocurrencies have started to show recovery but that appears to be uneven with Ethereum showing greater strength than Bitcoin. The analysis contained in article utilizesprice action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact

Gold reversed at resistance near the $1,920 mark as rising Treasury yields undermined the metal. Gold bulls will need to avoid further taper talk that could spark a USD rally and cripple gold gains. Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact. Gold reversed at resistance late this week...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/TRY Outlook: EUR/TRY is Consolidating Under New Record High

The Turkish lira is consolidating above the new record low vs Euro (10.3361) posted on Tuesday, with risk of further fall seen on Turkey’s strong export to the Europe, which significantly bigger than to the US. Also, Turkish inflation data for May, due next week, could further dent lira if...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Imminent corrective decline

US macroeconomic data was mixed, but overall signaling economic growth. Wall Street is firmly up ahead of the opening, indicating a risk-on mood. EUR/USD seems unable to extend gains beyond the 1.2200 figure, support at 1.2165. The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.2214 this Thursday, currently struggling around the...