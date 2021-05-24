EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues Consolidation at Highs

The euro fell during the trading session on Friday as we continue the overall consolidation. It looks as if the 1.22 level is going to be difficult to get above, but given enough time, it certainly looks as if we will try to. The fact that we have continued to bounce around in this area and not pulled back drastically suggests that we are eventually going to build up enough momentum to go higher. If we do, it is possible that the market will go looking towards the 1.23 level, an area that has been important in the past. I do think that we eventually will make that move, but it is probably going to take some type of event or at least sustained pressure to finally break out.