Beattyville, KY

South Fork 25 Mile Overnight Paddle Coming Up

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 19th-20th:The Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Comission and the Owsley County Tourism Comission are partnering up for this overnight paddle event. Event price includes shuttle to the launch point, dinner that evening at the half way point, and primitive camping. It will be 25 mile paddle trip on the South Fork of the Kentucky River. Camping overnight half way. Book your spot now! https://www.eventbrite.com/.../south-fork-25-mile...

