GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Pulls Back from Same Resistance Area

The gold markets have initially fallen during the trading session on Thursday as the $1900 level has been crucial. However, we have seen buyers since then to turn things around and with that being the case it is likely to see more confusion and hectic choppiness. This does make a certain amount of sense due to the fact the monetary policy in the United States is still a bit of an open question although loose would be the most applicable term. We have recently heard Federal Reserve members talking about the possibility of bringing up monetary policy somewhat soon, so that could have a part of play here.