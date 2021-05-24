GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Pulls Back from Same Resistance Area
The British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday after a stronger-than-anticipated retail sales number in the United Kingdom. In fact, it was the strongest number since 1987, so the pound got a boost initially, but as you can see, by the end of the day we turned around completely to show signs of exhaustion. The 1.42 level continues to be a major barrier that the market simply does not seem to be able to stay above.