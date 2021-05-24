newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Pulls Back from Same Resistance Area

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British pound initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday after a stronger-than-anticipated retail sales number in the United Kingdom. In fact, it was the strongest number since 1987, so the pound got a boost initially, but as you can see, by the end of the day we turned around completely to show signs of exhaustion. The 1.42 level continues to be a major barrier that the market simply does not seem to be able to stay above.

www.dailyforex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usd#Gbp#Negative Pressure#Retail Sales#British#Ema#Trading#Pullbacks#Rally#Froth#Exhaustion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range

Cable fails again to hold above 1.4200 and corrects lower. GBP/USD keeps moving in a consolidation range between 1.4100 and 1.4200. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Nonfarm Payrolls and the virus curve set to stir sterling

GBP/USD trims losses as the US dollar pulls back, remains in the range. The GBP/USD bottomed before the release of US data at 1.4135 amid a rally of the US dollar across the board. Afterward, the greenback lost strength favoring a rebound in cable back above 1.4150. The intraday bias still points to the downside in GBP/USD but the bearish pressure eased significantly. The economic data from the US came in mostly above expectations. The US dollar at first extended gains and later pulled back, amid a decline in US yields. Read more...
Businesskitco.com

'No sense fighting' the bullish gold price trend - Kitco's gold price survey

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and Main Street are on the same page as bullish sentiment dominates the gold space, according to Kitco's weekly gold price survey. And there is reason to be optimistic — gold rose more than $220 in the last two months, capping the gains with a move above $1,900 an ounce this week. At the time of writing, August Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,898.60.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Today's forecasts for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, FTSE 100, Dow

Market sentiment is still cautious, and the Euro is still hovering just below the 4H 50-SMA despite a beat earlier this morning in the Germany import price index at +1.4% vs +1.0% expected, with a sustained move below key support at 1.2170 to trigger an acceleration to the downside with the 4H 200-SMA to act as the next defense line.
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Continue to Hang Onto 1900

The gold markets have initially fallen during the trading session on Thursday as the $1900 level has been crucial. However, we have seen buyers since then to turn things around and with that being the case it is likely to see more confusion and hectic choppiness. This does make a certain amount of sense due to the fact the monetary policy in the United States is still a bit of an open question although loose would be the most applicable term. We have recently heard Federal Reserve members talking about the possibility of bringing up monetary policy somewhat soon, so that could have a part of play here.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls cheer BOE Vlieghe’s comments

The British Pound advanced on local news coupled with an upbeat market’s mood. BOE’s policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said that the central bank could raise interest early in 2022. GBP/USD is technically bullish and could accelerate its advance once above 1.4233. The British Pound was among the best performers against the...
MarketsForexTV.com

Pound Higher After BoE Vlieghe Signals Rate Hike In 2022

The pound spiked higher against its major opponents in the European session on Thursday, after a Bank of England policymaker hinted at a rate hike next year, though it could happen earlier if the economy rebounds quickly. Speaking at the University of Bath, Gertjan Vlieghe said “the first rise in...
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD, USD/CAD And GBP/CAD Daily Forecast

EUR/USD topped exactly at the ascending 11 month trend line which is at 1.2250/60. Shorts offered up to 80 pips profit on the slide to first support at 1.2180/70. We bottomed exactly here. USD/CAD establishes a 100 pip consolidation range from 1.2045/35 up to 1.2135/45. GBP/CAD in a random and...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Breaks Above Critical Resistance

The US dollar rallies on solid growth and jobless claims data. The pair has found bids in the daily demand zone between 108.30 and 108.60. Repeated tests of the support without breach have suggested strong interest in keeping the price afloat. The latest impetus above 109.70, the upper band of...
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY Hits Resistance

USD/JPY rallied yesterday, breaking above the key resistance zone of 109.70, which prevented the rate from moving higher on May 3 and 12. However, the advance was stopped slightly below the 110.00 zone, specifically, at 109.95, which acted as a resistance on Apr. 9. Overall, the rate continues to trade above the tentative upside support line drawn from the low of Apr. 23, and thus, we would consider the near-term outlook to be positive.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD meets minor resistance at 1.2135/45

EURUSD topped exactly at the ascending 11 month trend line which is at 1.2250/60. Shorts offered up to 80 pips profit on the slide to first support at 1.2180/70. We bottomed exactly here. USDCAD establishes a 100 pip consolidation range from 1.2045/35 up to 1.2135/45. GBPCAD in a random &...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Why BOE bullishness is insufficient to stop the dollar

GBP/USD has been benefiting from hints of a BOE rate hike. Data-driven dollar strength and end-of-month flows may tilt the balance toward the dollar. Friday's four-hour chart is showing bulls have an advantage. Banking on the Bank of England's bullishness? That might have to wait for after the long weekend...
Currenciesactionforex.com

GBP/USD Breached Channel

Upside risks controlled the British Pound against the US Dollar on Thursday. The GBP/USD currency pair climbed by 115 pips or 0.82% during yesterday’s trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for buyers could be near the 1.4240 area.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD rises further on stronger pound, eyes 1.4200

Pound among top performer across the board on Thursday. GBP/USD rises sharply, remains in recent range. The GBP/USD printed a fresh two-day high during the American session at 1.4195 and then pulled back to 1.4180. It is rising more than 60 pips, after making a strong rebound from the weekly lows it reached on Asian hours below 1.4100.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/JPY looks to refresh daily high near 85.30 amid risk-on sentiment

AUD/JPY edges higher in the Asian session. Upbeat market mood keeps the aussie higher. Yen delivers a non-performance on submissive economic outlook. AUD/JPY price remains on the higher side while extending the previous day’s gain in the initial Asian session. The cross touched the intraday high at 85.11 before making the intraday low at 85.0.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls holding the reins, but bears are lurking

NZD/USD has been bid on the day as the US dollar pulls back. A slightly risk-on tone has helped to support the commodity complex on Thursday. NZD/USD has, for the most part, remained in the hands of the bulls following this week's surprise hawkish outcome of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.