AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Looking for Next Catalyst

The Australian dollar fluctuated during the trading session on Friday as we continue to sit just between the 50-day EMA and the 0.78 level. The market looks as if it is waiting to go somewhere, but it does not know which direction that is going to be yet. Ultimately, the market is simply killing time until we can figure out whether or not the commodity boom will continue. Furthermore, the Australian dollar has an external problem in the form of China, which is currently arguing back and forth with the Australian government on trade.