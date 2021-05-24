newsbreak-logo
European stocks hover near record highs, Cineworld gains

By Sruthi Shankar
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) -European stocks held close to record highs on Monday with technology stocks leading the charge, as investors counted on strength in corporate earnings to keep the market momentum going.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% to 445.07 points, just below its record high of 446.19 points.

European technology stocks jumped 1%, while more economy-sensitive sectors such as banks and basic resources traded in the red.

“Our near-term focus on the reflation trade and sectors like energy and financials is not as interesting as the case for growth and technology,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of global wealth management at UBS.

“Although global stocks are now around 20% above pre-pandemic highs, a combination of strong earnings growth and reasonable valuations relative to still-low bond yields points to further upside.”

Trading activity was subdued with markets in Austria, Denmark, Hungary, Norway, Switzerland and Germany closed for a holiday.

UK’s Cineworld Group Plc rose 3.2% after animated adventure comedy “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” pulled in more people than expected after a months-long COVID-19 lockdown.

Helping sentiment, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday it was still too early to discuss policy after the end of its 1.85 trillion euro ($2.3 trillion) emergency bond purchase scheme.

Her comments followed calls by some colleagues to consider tapering. The central bank is set to meet early next month to discuss its policy.

The STOXX 600 ended last week marginally higher despite worries about inflation as a survey showed euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in over three years in May.

There were some concerns as Germany’s public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region, requiring anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Italy’s FTSE MIB lagged as several stocks traded ex-dividend.

($1 = 0.8192 euros)

Related
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks push for record high on US$6 trillion US spending hopes

LONDON (May 28): Charging stocks markets were on track for a seventh day and fourth straight month of gains on Friday, as investors bet the United States will lead the world economy out of its Covid-19 slump with a US$6 trillion spending boom. Sell in May and stay away? Not...
Stocksommcomnews.com

Nifty Hits Record High, Metal Stocks Surge

Mumbai: The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit a record high of 15,455.55 on Friday morning. The Indian stock market rose in line with the Asian indices. Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, finance and banking stocks. Around 10 a.m., Nifty was trading at 15,426.60, higher by 88.75...
StocksBusiness Insider

Profit Taking Expected For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 125 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,610-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Friday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, with a weak U.S. dollar and bargain hunting providing a boost. Traders are optimistic about a global economic recovery from the pandemic after a drop in US initial jobless claims to a new pandemic-era low. Traders also keenly await key U.S. inflation data later in the day that could have a significant impact on the outlook for monetary policy. Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday.
Currenciesactionforex.com

European Open: Gold Hovers Below 1900 Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Whilst today’s inflation print (core PCE) may be irrelevant if the Fed really don’t care about it rising, it still counts for gold if it comes in stronger than expected and could dictate which side of 1900 it closes today. Asian Indices:. Australia’s ASX 200 index rose by 89.9 points...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

German stocks record small gains on Friday

BERLIN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- German stocks recorded small gains at the start of trading on Friday, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 36.41 points, or 0.24 percent, opening at 15,443.14 points. The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was technology giant...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Equities gain, dollar weakens on rising U.S. inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar retreated against major currencies on Friday as new data affirmed concerns of a surging inflation and further strengthening of economic activity from pent-up demand. U.S. Commerce Department report showed on Friday that consumer prices accelerated 3.1% in the...
StocksBusiness Insider

Nifty Treads Record Highs, Sensex Gains Further

(RTTNews) - Indian stocks continued their gaining streak to end the day with gains over half percent as optimism of economic rebound and progress in pandemic fight evinced buying interest across major sectors. The healthy earnings season and expectations of further stimulus measures by the government too bolstered investor confidence, prodding the indexes to bullish territory. S&P Nifty 50 touched an all time high of 15450 in intra-day trade and closed at 15435.65, near the earlier peak of 15469.65, after rising 0.55 percent from yesterday's close.
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Markets Creep Ahead On Recovery Optimism

Wall Street stocks shrugged off data showing increased US inflation, finishing modestly higher Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, while European equities gained despite disappointing French economic data. A key US inflation index climbed 3.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2020, according to government data, the...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Climb as Investors Weigh Inflation Data

The S&P 500 edged higher in the final trading day of the week, heading toward a fourth consecutive month of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.2% shortly after the opening bell. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 77 points, or 0.2%. The S&P...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Stocks Close Higher On Continued Optimism About Economic Recovery

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Friday amid rising optimism about global economic recovery thanks to upbeat economic data from the U.S. Relaxations in coronavirus restrictions in several places in the U.S. and Europe following an acceleration in vaccination drive contributed as well to the positive mood in the markets.
StocksPosted by
The Associated Press

US stocks cling to modest gains and end the week higher

Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street Friday, ending the week higher for the first time in three weeks. The S&P 500 added 0.1%, led by gains in technology and health care companies. The benchmark index added 1.2% for the week. Salesforce.com rose 5.4%, the biggest gain in the S&P 500, after reporting solid results for its latest quarter. Investors took in stride a report showing that a closely watched measure of inflation came in somewhat hotter than expected last month. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.58%. U.S. markets will be closed Monday for Memorial Day.
StocksFinancial Times

US stocks rise as investors look past jump in Fed inflation gauge

Stocks on Wall Street were on track for a fourth consecutive month of gains as US inflation data confirmed expectations that the nation’s recovery from pandemic was stoking a rapid rise in prices. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at lunchtime in New York, taking the blue-chip benchmark’s...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

* Dollar index continues rise from 4-1/2 month lows * Dollar reaches seven-week high of 110 yen * Euro and sterling fall vs dollar * Yuan steady near 6.37 to dollar * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices and market activity; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry and Elizabeth Howcroft NEW YORK/LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from four-and-a-half month lows plumbed on Tuesday. The index is on track for its biggest weekly advance since the end of April. The turnabout came after the dollar index had lost about 3% since March as other major economies began to catch up with vaccination rates in the United States. At the same time, central banks in some other countries appeared likely to move more quickly than the U.S. Federal Reserve in backing away from easy money policies. The euro was down 0.3% at $1.216, compared with a four-month high of $1.2266 earlier in the week. The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.416, having struggled around $1.42 earlier this week.. On Monday the United States and Britain have public holidays. The U.S. economic data had been seen as the big scheduled news of the week, but did not move bond and stock markets dramatically in the morning when it was released. It showed that consumer prices increased in April far beyond the Federal Reserve's 2% annual rate target. The dollar continued to gain on the Japanese yen, hitting a seven-week high and rising 0.2% on the day to 110.02. Reasons for the yen weakness, analysts said, include Japan's rise in unemployment, falling consumer prices and government moves to extend emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s onshore yuan hit a new three-year high and traded around 6.37 versus the dollar. Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, said the fact that the yuan has been stronger than 6.40 for three days could be a turning point in Chinese policy that would be positive for the global economy. "Nobody thought that the central bank would allow the yuan to strengthen beyond 6.40, and they have," Broux said. The New Zealand dollar, which this week had jumped on the prospect of an interest rate hike by September 2022, fell as much as 1% against the greenback early in the day.. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down about 5% at $36,682 in the morning in New York, while ether was down 7% at around $2,561. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:45AM (1345 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.2330 90.0120 +0.26% 0.280% +90.4470 +89.9870 Euro/Dollar $1.2160 $1.2195 -0.28% -0.47% +$1.2200 +$1.2133 Dollar/Yen 110.0200 109.8300 +0.20% +6.51% +110.1950 +109.7950 Euro/Yen 133.78 133.93 -0.11% +5.40% +133.9900 +133.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9008 0.8967 +0.47% +1.83% +0.9030 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4162 $1.4203 -0.27% +3.67% +$1.4207 +$1.4137 Dollar/Canadian 1.2090 1.2067 +0.19% -5.06% +1.2120 +1.2067 Aussie/Dollar $0.7702 $0.7745 -0.54% +0.14% +$0.7747 +$0.7678 Euro/Swiss 1.0952 1.0934 +0.16% +1.34% +1.0964 +1.0933 Euro/Sterling 0.8584 0.8584 +0.00% -3.95% +0.8595 +0.8576 NZ $0.7240 $0.7294 -0.80% +0.77% +$0.7295 +$0.7214 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3465 8.3450 +0.01% -2.81% +8.3860 +8.3355 Euro/Norway 10.1498 10.1699 -0.20% -3.03% +10.2046 +10.1520 Dollar/Sweden 8.3165 8.2727 +0.24% +1.47% +8.3433 +8.2718 Euro/Sweden 10.1135 10.0895 +0.24% +0.37% +10.1284 +10.0884 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Elizabeth Howcroft in London Editing by Mark Heinrich)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow (.DJI) and S&P (.SPX) indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Equities Waver As Inflation Fears Recede

US stocks rose at the open on Thursday, as the world's top economy recorded the lowest number of new unemployment filings since the coronavirus pandemic began, outshining mixed European and Asian markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8 percent in early trades, with Charles Schwab analysts pointing to "mostly...
StocksFinancial Times

Investors bet eurozone stock rally will gather steam as economy rebounds

Eurozone stocks have galloped higher this year and a growing chorus of investors is now betting on further gains as the bloc’s slower emergence from the coronavirus pandemic gathers pace. The MSCI EMU index of shares in eurozone companies has jumped almost 13 per cent since the end of last...