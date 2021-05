LEGO does it again as they bring the hilarious sit-com Friends to life with another amazing building set. This time we are moving television sets as their iconic apartment sequence comes to life in brick form. The whole gang is back with new outfits designed after beloved episodes from the Friends television show. There are 7 mini-figure in total included with Chandler Bing, Joey Tribbiani, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Monica Gellar, Ross Gellar, and the debut of Janice Hosenstein. Both apartments have been faithfully recreated in LEGO form with a huge variety of accessories that capture the magic of the sitcom.