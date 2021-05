Microsoft plans to end support for Internet Explorer on most versions of Windows 10 starting next June. Web browsers, which have existed for over 25 years, are nowadays primarily used as standby, but tech giants have decided no longer support and chose to focus on the Microsoft Edge browser instead. .. Therefore, according to a Microsoft blog post, Internet Explorer 11 (IE 11) desktop applications will no longer be supported from June 15, 2022. Planned dates affect most Windows 10 versions, except for current Long Term Service Channels (LTSCs), including 1507, 1607, and 1809. Earlier, it was announced that Microsoft 365 will no longer support IE 11 after August 17th this year.