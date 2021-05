IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa senior first baseman Izaya Fullard is known for a lot of things such as hitting home runs or that his dad, Kenny Fullard, is a former Iowa basketball player. However, his last name carries the most meaning; his full last name is Ono-Fullard, meaning his great aunt is Yoko Ono, which also means his great uncle is John Lennon.