Shop talk: Constructing a cybersecurity strategy

With the rapid expansion of new IT technologies and their growing adoption rate, organizations face an increasing problem in securing their myriad on-premises, virtual & cloud-based assets. Add to that the explosion of intelligent devices on the corporate network and you have a huge landscape to manage. Given the fundamental axiom that ‘you can’t secure what you can’t see’, it is critical for companies today to first be able to inventory their full IT environment, then to detect and monitor specific security risks and finally actively respond to those risks. Failing this, companies are subject to increasing security jeopardy brought on by end-of-support software, obsolete hardware, unknown internet-exposed devices, unauthorized software and more. In addition, governing organizations like HIPPA, PCI, & FedRAMP are now requiring a comprehensive asset management & security program to be compliant, using standards from CIS, NIST and others.