newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Shop talk: Constructing a cybersecurity strategy

By Brandon Anderegg
Biz Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gang of cybercriminals launched a successful ransomware attack earlier this month against Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined products pipeline in the United States, with $15 billion in annual revenue. Another multi-billion-dollar company, Molson Coors…

biztimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity#Molson Coors#Ransomware#Colonial Pipeline#Strategy#Company#Cybercriminals#Annual Revenue#United States#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
BusinessPosted by
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Carlson Private Capital Partners CEO talks strategy and changes from Covid-19

The Carlson family, which is one of the richest and well-known families in the Twin Cities, launched its own private equity firm, Carlson Private Capital Partners, in 2019. That means it would be almost ready to begin unloading some of its first portfolio investments — if it operated on standard private equity timelines. It doesn't, said CEO and Managing Director Andy Cantwell.
TechnologyNews Slashdot

How America Will Improve Its Cybersecurity

1 reply beneath your current threshold. If you dont make it part of the requirements of software deployment and procurement, then no one will ever give a shit and the problem will get worse and worse. If there is legislation providing a set of guidelines to adhere to then at least at some point it may/should come to someones mind when working on government software and when looking at vendors software.
TechnologyCFO.com

Cybersecurity Evolves to Handle Remote Workers

Audit, tax, and advisory firm Grant Thornton surveyed more than 250 CFOs in February 2021 and asked them to name the three biggest challenges facing their companies. Nearly half cited cybersecurity risks, and 30% said a remote workforce. The two are closely related. “The pandemic pushed almost all companies to...
TechnologyBeta News

Pandemic and SolarWinds highlight flaws in cybersecurity

A survey of 300 security leaders in the US by Scale Venture Partners shows 94 percent say that C-level executives have a better understanding of cybersecurity risks than a year ago. This is probably due to the twin impacts of the pandemic and the SolarWinds attack. Half say they will...
Economychannele2e.com

5 Benefits of Outsourcing Cybersecurity

One of the most critical services that companies benefit from is the protection and monitoring of networks and servers by cybersecurity companies. When a company opts to outsource any work, they have the opportunity to receive the best quality of work from other industry experts. When it comes to outsourcing cybersecurity, there should be no hesitation. Here are five reasons that explain why.
Electronicsautomate.org

Increased Utilization of Industrial Robot Data Requires a Cybersecurity Strategy

Industrial robots generate billions of data points that can be used to measure and optimize robot performance, provide predictive maintenance and to drive advanced analytics. Digitalization of the industrial sector is certainly on the increase –as it has been since pre-COVID times but with an extra push provided by recent pandemic operating conditions— as manufacturing companies deploy remote access, programming and monitoring tools, and predictive maintenance solutions.
Technologyqualys.com

Introducing CyberSecurity Asset Management

With the rapid expansion of new IT technologies and their growing adoption rate, organizations face an increasing problem in securing their myriad on-premises, virtual & cloud-based assets. Add to that the explosion of intelligent devices on the corporate network and you have a huge landscape to manage. Given the fundamental axiom that ‘you can’t secure what you can’t see’, it is critical for companies today to first be able to inventory their full IT environment, then to detect and monitor specific security risks and finally actively respond to those risks. Failing this, companies are subject to increasing security jeopardy brought on by end-of-support software, obsolete hardware, unknown internet-exposed devices, unauthorized software and more. In addition, governing organizations like HIPPA, PCI, & FedRAMP are now requiring a comprehensive asset management & security program to be compliant, using standards from CIS, NIST and others.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Shattering Cybersecurity's Glass Ceiling

The cybersecurity sector has made strides in growing its workforce and improving diversity. But significant hurdles remain, and Clar Rosso, CEO of (ISC)², says the keys to clearing them include training and refining current hiring practices. In a video interview with Information Security Media Group as part of its RSA...
Businessmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Emergo by UL, MedCrypt pair on cybersecurity

Medtech and healthcare technology consulting group Emergo and healthcare cybersecurity developer MedCrypt said this week that they will refer prospective clients to one another and co-market their cybersecurity software solutions, consulting and risk management services to ensure clients understand and meet the FDA’s requirements and those of other market regulators.
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Building Accountability for Cybersecurity

CISOs should democratize cybersecurity by making all the stakeholders accountable, says Arwa Alhamad, cybersecurity director at Saudi Telecom Co. “They can democratize cybersecurity with automation through robotics, integrate the functions using DevSecOps, support the development teams in reviewing the code and, overall, make cybersecurity accessible to everyone,” she says. In...
U.S. PoliticsInside Higher Ed

Cybersecurity, at Last

Finally, federal action that seriously addresses cybersecurity risk in the United States!. This week, President Biden signed the Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity to move cybersecurity efforts along. None too soon. The United States remains the principal target of aggressive nation-states, organized cybercrime, and garden-variety criminals around the world. This Executive Order is a critical first step.
Economynatlawreview.com

EBSA Privacy and Cybersecurity Guidance

Andrew C. Liazos, partner at McDermott Will & Emery, recently moderated an American Bar Association panel on the new cybersecurity guidance for retirement plan sponsors issued by the Department of Labor (DOL). The panel slides included 10 takeaways for the new DOL guidance. Access the slides. As a background, the...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

The Top Three Weaknesses in Healthcare Cybersecurity

Christopher Krebs, former director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency talk about the very real security threat disinformation can cause. Live at DevOps Connect 2021 on May 19. With remote care, connected devices, and more efficient use of data digitizing healthcare delivery, cybersecurity has never been more vital...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

EY Expands Cybersecurity Collaboration with CrowdStrike

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) selected CrowdStrike Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRWD) CrowdStrike Falcon to expand into new geographies and new joint offerings, including Ransomware Readiness and Resilience, Incident Response (IR), Recovery and Remediation, and the acceleration of Zero Trust capabilities. The partnership will help to seamlessly integrate cybersecurity operations...
Aerospace & DefenseBreaking Defense

Space Organizations Partner To Boost Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON: Two prominent aerospace industry groups are cooperating on cyber information sharing, awareness, education, and outreach to improve the security of space operations. The agreement between the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center comes at a time when recent cyber incidents in...
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Cybersecurity Metrics That Matter

Wendy Nather, head of advisory CISOs at Cisco, recently teamed up with researcher Wade Baker to investigate cybersecurity metrics and determine how to make a cybersecurity program measurably more successful. She shares some of her more surprising findings. In a video interview with Information Security Media Group as part of...
Industryfleetequipmentmag.com

The SolarWinds attack, cybersecurity and trucking

I was certain that my cell phone had been hacked. I had been scrolling through search results in the browser app when I got a text message from my father-in-law. The phone, by itself, switched to the text messaging app, typed a gibberish message (except for the swear word that was spelled correctly) and sent a response I didn’t type. That’s when the paranoia hit. Hard.