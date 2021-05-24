newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UN bodies set up “One Health” panel to advise on animal disease risks

The Poultry Site
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuters reports that The One Health High-Level Expert Panel was an initiative launched by France and Germany late last year, and held its inaugural meeting this week. It will advise the WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Organization for Animal Health and the United Nations Environment Programme on developing "risk assessment and surveillance frameworks" and establish "good practices to prevent and prepare for zoonotic outbreaks."

www.thepoultrysite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Agriculture#Disease Outbreaks#Human Health#Environmental Health#Study Animals#Global Health#Un#One Health#Reuters#Who#Animal Habitats#Wildlife Trade#Climate Change#Biodiversity Loss#Wildlife Trading Networks#Consumption#Zoonotic Outbreaks#Concrete Policies#Communication#Transmission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentScience Daily

Climate change makes West Nile virus outbreaks 'plausible' in UK

Climate change will make outbreaks of West Nile virus more likely in the UK within the next 20-30 years, a new study has found. A new scientific model shows the risk of the mosquito-borne pathogen spreading to the country will increase as temperatures rise. FULL STORY. Climate change will make...
Environmentwri.org

How Climate Affects Health and How Countries Can Respond

Since early 2020, the world’s attention has been on the global coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic continues to put massive stress on existing health systems, exposing their fault lines. As nations think about how to make health systems more resilient to current and future threats, one threat cannot get overlooked. Climate change is also impacting human health and straining heavily burdened health services everywhere.
IndustryLiterary Hub

On the Public Health Consequences of the Palm Oil Revolution

People are fed by the food industry, which pays no attention to health, and are healed by the health industry, which pays no attention to food. Dr. Anoop Misra drew back the flimsy curtain in his office, and the patient stepped down from the exam table, gently tugging the bottom of his shirt so as to obscure a considerable midsection. “I’m not here to give you sweet words,” said the soft-spoken endocrinologist, who, in addition to seeing patients six days a week at this upscale health center in New Delhi, chairs India’s National Diabetes, Obesity, and Cholesterol Foundation. Dressed in a white lab coat and with neatly parted thick gray hair, Misra reclaimed his position behind the desk and turned his attention to the patient’s wife. What did she cook at home, he wanted to know, and using which kinds of oils? “The diet is all fried,” the doctor told me after the couple had gone. “This man is sixty-two and has already suffered a heart attack seven years ago.”
HealthUS News and World Report

Thai Officials Vow to Curb Risks by Fighting Wildlife Trade

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is ramping up efforts to curb trade in wildlife to help reduce the risk of future pandemics, officials said Thursday, though it was unclear whether that would mean an end to all sales of exotic species in the wildlife trafficking hub. The government intends to make...
PetsWRAL

Parts of Russia vaccinating animals against COVID-19

MOSCOW, RUSSIA — Several parts of Russia are vaccinating animals at vet clinics to protect them against COVID-19. In March, Russia said it had developed the first COVID-19 vaccine for animals after tests showed the vaccine generated antibodies against the coronavirus in dogs, cats and foxes. The World Health Organization...
Industrytechnologynetworks.com

Pesticide Screening

To keep up with the growing food demands of an expanding global population, measures to minimize crop or livestock damage and loss due to pests are required. Pesticides have proven to be a key weapon in this fight. However, it is important to remember that pesticides are intended to destroy and therefore have the potential to do harm if they come into contact with unintended targets at sufficiently high levels. Careful use and monitoring are therefore important in safe and responsible treatment.
Public HealthNature.com

The world needs an intergovernmental panel on pandemic risk

To the Editor—Even as immunization programs race against new viral variants, scientists and policymakers around the world are trying to learn from the COVID-19 pandemic about how to better prevent, or at least contain, future pandemics. Multiple reviews are underway, including a Lancet Covid-19 Commission and a High Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Other studies and commissions will follow. These efforts are vital but should be considered initial steps toward a greater goal: a sustained program to build knowledge on pandemic risk, akin to the role of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in systematically assessing scientific research on climate change.
Dallas County, IAtheperrynews.com

Ticks pose chronic risk to animal health

Ticks are external parasites that feed on the blood of mammals, birds, and sometimes reptiles and amphibians. Ticks evolved more than 100 million years ago. Beware of ticks when going into wooded areas or where there’s tall grass because ticks can carry disease. Long pants, socks and closed shoes, plus using insect spray with DEET or permethrin is good prevention.
Healthsantaclaritamagazine.com

Avoiding Dental Care Impacts Risk of Disease

National health studies estimate that up to 57 percent of people in the U.S. don’t see a dentist regularly. What is the cost of untreated dental disease — and how can it be fixed?. The Washington Department of Health states that 164 million hours of work are lost each year...
Sciencefao.org

New international expert panel to address the emergence and spread of zoonotic diseases

The panel will advise four international organizations - the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO); the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) - on the development of a long-term global plan of action to avert outbreaks of diseases like H5N1 avian influenza; MERS; Ebola; Zika, and, possibly, COVID-19.
Public HealthNature.com

Africa needs to prioritize One Health approaches that focus on the environment, animal health and human health

Urbanization, armed conflict, and deforestation in African countries have increased the risk of zoonotic infections, which requires a One Health approach focused on the environment, animal health and human health. The past two decades have witnessed a global increase in the frequency of emerging and re-emerging infectious-disease epidemics. African countries...