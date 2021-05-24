UN bodies set up “One Health” panel to advise on animal disease risks
Reuters reports that The One Health High-Level Expert Panel was an initiative launched by France and Germany late last year, and held its inaugural meeting this week. It will advise the WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Organization for Animal Health and the United Nations Environment Programme on developing "risk assessment and surveillance frameworks" and establish "good practices to prevent and prepare for zoonotic outbreaks."www.thepoultrysite.com