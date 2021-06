The Toronto Blue Jays have lost five straight games, including last night's series opener to the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays look to avoid a sixth consecutive loss as big -200 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. At -200 odds, Toronto is the biggest road favorite on Saturday's slate, but will need their offense to perform better than the 2.6 runs per game they have averaged during the losing streak. Toronto's promising rookie, Alek Manoah (1-0, 2.66 ERA) gets the start tonight, and has allowed one or fewer earned runs in all but one of his four starts to begin his Major League career. He is opposed by Baltimore's Dean Kremer (0-6, 6.65 ERA), who is making his second start since being recalled from Triple-A.