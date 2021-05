Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw decided to show off how many baseballs he can hold in one hand during his off-day Sunday. Clayton Kershaw, to the shock of no one, is having a solid 2021 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This past Friday, Kershaw secured his sixth win of the season in LA’s 9-6 win over the Miami Marlins. For those wondering what Kershaw does in between his starts, the answer is he challenges himself.