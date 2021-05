Billy Joe Saunders spent the better portion of the week leading up to his bout with Canelo Alvarez doing everything he possibly could to pester his opponent. Days before the fight, Saunders insisted he was prepared to bow out of the contest if the size of the ring wasn’t increased to at least 22 feet. Organizers were forced to believe him, or at least prepare for the possibility that he was serious, and arranged for both John Ryder and Carlos Gongora to be on-site in Arlington, TX as emergency backup opponents.