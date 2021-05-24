RBNZ Preview: Upgrading Economic Assessments to Reflect Stronger-than-Expected Recovery

Summary: The key US 10-year bond yield slipped to 4-week lows at 1.56% (1.60% yesterday) as Fed Officials continued to downplay rising inflation concerns. Richard Clarida, Fed Vice-Chair stuck to the party line saying that the recent rise in inflation will be temporary. A favourite measure of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) eased to 89.67 from 89.83. New Zealand’s Kiwi Dollar (NZD/USD) finished bid at 0.7225 (0.7218) heading into today’s RBNZ Interest Rate meeting (12 noon, Sydney). The RBNZ is expected to leave policy settings unchanged and upgrade their economic forecasts. Australia’s Dollar (AUD/USD) was little changed at 0.7750 (0.7752). Elsewhere, Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index climbed to 99.2 from 96.8 and beating median estimates at 98.2. The Euro extended its grind higher, hitting an overnight peak at 1.22663 before settling at 1.2246 (1.2215 yesterday). Sterling steadied, finishing at 1.4147 from 1.4153 yesterday. Against the Yen, the Greenback eased to 108.72 from 108.82. The USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) pair settled at 6.4100 after attempting to breach 6.4000 (overnight low 6.3911). According to a Reuters report, Chinese state-banks were seen purchasing Dollars around the 6.40 level. The US Dollar eased to 1.3250 Singapore Dollars (1.3275 yesterday).