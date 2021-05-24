Bruins Advance to 2nd Round with Game 5 Win over Alex Ovechkin, Capitals

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-2 OT loss to the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at Capital One Arena. GOLD STAR: Give all kinds of credit to Craig Anderson, who played in just four games this season for the Washington Capitals while staying ready for a chance to play. That change arrived in the first period when Vitek Vanacek suffered a lower body injury attempting to make a save and the Capitals had already been wiped of their organizational goalie depth with Ilya Samsonov and Hendrik Lundqvist unavailable as well. Anderson did well stopping 21-of-22 shots he faced even if the Bruins didn’t do nearly well enough throwing pucks at the Washington net knowing they had a rusty goaltender between the pipes. Now Anderson enters as a potential factor in the series as an experienced veteran with a strong NHL playoff resume as opposed to unproven youngsters like Vanacek and Samsonov. Whatever happens, it was a great story for Anderson to step in there and play as well as he did, and it bears reminding that he’s got a career .929 save percentage in the Stanley Cup playoffs.