Bruins Advance to 2nd Round with Game 5 Win over Alex Ovechkin, Capitals
The Boston Bruins reeled off their fourth straight win over the Washington Capitals, beating the Caps 3-1 to advance out of the first round in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. Following a scoreless opening period, David Pastrnak drew first blood for the Bruins with 2:28 off the clock in the second frame. While Mike Reilly was credited with the assist, the goal was largely the result of brilliant individual play by Pastrnak.www.chatsports.com