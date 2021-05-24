newsbreak-logo
Bruins Advance to 2nd Round with Game 5 Win over Alex Ovechkin, Capitals

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins reeled off their fourth straight win over the Washington Capitals, beating the Caps 3-1 to advance out of the first round in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs. Following a scoreless opening period, David Pastrnak drew first blood for the Bruins with 2:28 off the clock in the second frame. While Mike Reilly was credited with the assist, the goal was largely the result of brilliant individual play by Pastrnak.

