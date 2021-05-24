newsbreak-logo
Business

S.Korea stocks slide for 3rd day on concerns over crypto, U.S. inflation

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Monday as investors weighed a plunge in cryptocurrencies and awaited key U.S. inflation readings this week for guidance on monetary policy. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 12.12 points, or 0.38%, at 3,144.30, extending its losing streak to a third straight session.

** Bitcoin fell 13% on Sunday after suffering another sell-off that left it nearly 50% lower than the year’s high.

** Investors also awaited U.S. personal consumption and inflation figures due later this week, with a high reading for the core inflation figures likely to ring alarms and revive talk of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 0.50% and 2.45%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem inched down 0.22% and internet company Naver dropped 1.25%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 237.6 billion won ($210.83 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Meanwhile, South Korea’s central bank on Monday said it will choose a technology supplier to build a pilot platform for a digital currency.

** The won ended at 1,127.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, nearly unchanged from its previous close of 1,127.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,126.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,126.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.03.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.114%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 2.121%. ($1 = 1,127.0000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

