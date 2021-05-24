newsbreak-logo
Consumer staples, oil stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Cineworld shines

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.02%

May 24 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday after posting its second straight weekly drop, while Cineworld Group gained on reporting a strong weekend opening following a months-long lockdown in the UK.

The blue-chip index rose 0.1% with oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell and consumer staples stocks including Diageo providing the biggest boosts to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.02%. Cineworld rose 2.4% after the world’s second-largest cinema chain said its UK cinemas pulled in more people than expected, helped by Sony Pictures’ animated adventure comedy “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”.

Asian shares were mixed as investors awaited key U.S. inflation readings for guidance on monetary policy this week, where a high reading would ring alarms and could revive talk of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Kainos Group jumped 4.2% to the top of the FTSE 250 index after the digital services company posted a 124% rise in its annual adjusted pretax profit. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

