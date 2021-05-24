AXIS GeoSpatial LLC awarded $16 million IDIQ Photogrammetric and LiDAR Surveying and Mapping contract to support US Army Corp of Engineers St. Louis
Under the five year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, AXIS will be responsible for aerial photogrammetric and LiDAR surveys, ground control, analytical aero-triangulation, geo-rectification, ortho-rectification, pan-sharpening, tiling, mosaicing, digital elevation model/digital terrain model (DEM/DTM) data, collection and manipulation of photogrammetric mapping, aerial photography, GIS mapping, remote sensing, large and small-scale topographic maps, planimetrics compilation and contouring, geo-database development, maintenance and support and landuse/landcover analysis and mapping, satellite imagery, and other geospatial processes and services within the Continental United States and outside the Continental United States (CONUS and OCONUS).www.geospatialworld.net