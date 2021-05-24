newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

AXIS GeoSpatial LLC awarded $16 million IDIQ Photogrammetric and LiDAR Surveying and Mapping contract to support US Army Corp of Engineers St. Louis

By News Desk
geospatialworld.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder the five year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, AXIS will be responsible for aerial photogrammetric and LiDAR surveys, ground control, analytical aero-triangulation, geo-rectification, ortho-rectification, pan-sharpening, tiling, mosaicing, digital elevation model/digital terrain model (DEM/DTM) data, collection and manipulation of photogrammetric mapping, aerial photography, GIS mapping, remote sensing, large and small-scale topographic maps, planimetrics compilation and contouring, geo-database development, maintenance and support and landuse/landcover analysis and mapping, satellite imagery, and other geospatial processes and services within the Continental United States and outside the Continental United States (CONUS and OCONUS).

www.geospatialworld.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Lidar#Idiq#Geospatial Maps#Satellite Imagery#Aerial Imagery#Aerial Photography#Axis Geospatial Llc#Idiq Photogrammetric#Surveying And Mapping#Dem#Dtm#Photogrammetric Mapping#Oconus#Gis Mapping#Remote Sensing#Indefinite Delivery#Ground Control#Government Agencies#Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Army
Related
Santa Clara, CAmpdigest.com

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.0 Million Contract for Ka-Band TWTAs

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, was awarded a $2.0 million order for rugged Ka-Band high power traveling wave tube amplifiers (“TWTAs”) for a U.S. military communications system that provides a secure internet connection to U.S. soldiers without the need for fixed infrastructure.
Mount Vernon, ILwmix94.com

BOST ANNOUNCES $11.6 MILLION ARMY CONTRACT FOR MT. VERNON LAB

MT. VERNON, IL — U.S. Congressman Mike Bost announced earlier this week that Applied Research & Development Labs Incorporated in Mt. Vernon will receive an $11.6 million contract to provide environmental services to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 Superfund Program support. “As the lead...
Economygovconwire.com

Leidos Subsidiary to Provide FBI Medical Exam Services Under $110M IDIQ Award

A Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) subsidiary has secured a potential five-year, $110 million contract to provide medical exams to current and prospective FBI staff. QTC Medical Services will form and oversee a network of private health providers to conduct fit for duty evaluations and vaccinations as part of the single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the medical operations and readiness unit within the bureau’s human resources division, Leidos said Thursday.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

GA-ASI to Provide Mid-Life Update to Italian Air Force MQ-9 RPA

The Italian Air Force has partnered with the U.S. Government and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to provide a mid-life update to its fleet of MQ-9 Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) and Ground Control Stations (GCS) as part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement. The Italian Air Force’s Mid-Life Modernization (MLM) Program will include updates to the MQ-9s which will improve them from Block 1 to Block 5 configuration.
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

US Navy and industrial partners test new hypersonic rocket motor

The US Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) office, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman have tested the first-stage solid rocket motor (SRM) in Promontory, Utah. Conducted on 27 May, the firing boosts development of the navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) offensive hypersonic missile and the army’s Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW).
Alaska Stategeospatialworld.net

Woolpert collecting imagery and lidar, providing technical support in Alaska for USAF GeoBase Program

Woolpert has been selected to provide geospatial data acquisition and production services, as well as related training, in Alaska in support of the US Air Force‘s Combat Support Geospatial Information and Services (GeoBase) Program. GeoBase is an Enterprise Program operating at Installations and contingency locations worldwide. It is led from Joint Base San Antonio under the direction of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.
Aerospace & DefenseStreetInsider.com

Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC) Successfully Tests Navy's Hypersonic Strike System

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) team successfully conducted a significant live fire hypersonic strike system test in support of the U.S. Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and U.S. Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) programs.
Texas Stateajot.com

Efforts to integrate advanced air mobility in North Texas attract attention of NASA

North Texas is attracting attention for its embrace of creative transportation solutions from an agency that knows something about moving people in innovative ways – NASA. The North Central Texas Council of Governments has entered into an agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to study the potential of drone technology and integrate it into future transportation plans.
Oscoda Township, MISanta Maria Times

AMC tankers test communications systems, strategic deterrence capabilities during Mobility Guardian 21

OSCODA, Mich. -- Airmen and tankers from across Air Mobility Command participated in exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 to test cutting-edge tactics and concepts at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, May 15-27. Aircrew and mission planners operating KC-135 Stratotankers, KC-10 Extenders and the KC-46 Pegasus came together for AMC’s premier readiness exercise to test specialized computers and communication systems that enable rapid data sharing as a means of ensuring strategic deterrence.
Militarygovconwire.com

General Dynamics to Deliver 105 mm M724A2 Training Cartridges to Army

General Dynamics‘ (NYSE: GD) ordnance and tactical systems business will supply 105 mm M724A2 reduced-range training cartridges to the U.S. Army under a five-year, $49.3 million firm-fixed-price procurement contract. The Department of Defense said Wednesday Army Contracting Command will award individual orders that will determine contract work locations and funding.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Army identifies two finalists for unmanned aircraft portion of RS SKO competition

The US Army is down to two finalist platforms for the unmanned aircraft competition portion of its Render Safe Sets, Kits, and Outfits (RS SKO) programme. The Teledyne FLIR Systems R80D SkyRaider and the InstantEye Robotics Mk-3 Gen4-HL Group 1 unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) are the finalists and the service is in source selection, an industry source told Janes on 26 May. The UAS competition is the ‘render safe’ part of RS SKO and is the only unmanned aircraft portion of the programme.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Multipartite quantum systems: an approach based on Markov matrices and the Gini index

An expansion of row Markov matrices in terms of matrices related to permutations with repetitions, is this http URL generalises the Birkhoff-von Neumann expansion of doubly stochastic matrices in terms of permutation matrices (without repetitions).An interpretation of the formalism in terms of sequences of integers that open random safes described by the Markov matrices, is presented. Various quantities that describe probabilities and correlations in this context, are discussed. The Gini index is used to quantify the sparsity (certainty) of various probability vectors. The formalism is used in the context of multipartite quantum systems with finite dimensional Hilbert space, which can be viewed as quantum permutations with repetitions or as quantum safes. The scalar product of row Markov matrices, the various Gini indices, etc, are novel probabilistic quantities that describe the statistics of multipartite quantum systems. Local and global Fourier transforms are used to define locally dual and also globally dual statistical quantities. The latter depend on off-diagonal elements that entangle (in general) the various components of the system. Examples which demonstrate these ideas are also presented.
ConstructionTimes Union

Impyrian wins spot on $700M Engineering and Construction IDIQ Contract

FULTON, Md. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Impyrian’s Engineering and Construction Division recently won a spot on a competitive Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) IDIQ for JBA and JBAB. Period of Performance will consist of a one (1) base ordering period, and six (1), one (1) year option periods. The total contract ceiling value including all options is $700,000,000.00. The intent of this MACC IDIQ is to effect repairs, renovations, minor construction, maintenance and alterations to real property at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) and its mission partner sites and to Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB) and its mission partner sites. Work may also include but is not limited to: engaging in installing and serving mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, air-condition, building equipment and other specialized trades. This contract provides for the award of individual orders, for the accomplishment of bid-build or design-build construction of a broad range of maintenance, restoration and modernization (R&M), repair/alteration, demolition, and renovation of real property of high complexity projects for JBA and JBAB and customers.
ScienceNational Science Foundation (press release)

NSF supports international collaborations to advance quantum information science and engineering

NSF invites requests for supplemental funding from existing quantum information science and engineering research awardees to add a new — or strengthen an existing — international dimension to their award. Learn more in Dear Colleague Letter: International Collaboration Supplements in Quantum Information Science and Engineering Research (NSF 21-090). The U.S....
Militarympdigest.com

US Navy Unmanned Aircraft Program to Utilize MPU5 Radios

Mobile ad hoc networking devices will provide payload data link, command and control, for the US Navy’s newest ISR platform. Persistent Systems, LLC (“Persistent”), a leader in mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) solutions, announced that it will be supplying Martin UAV, an industry partner whose V-BAT VTOL unmanned aircraft system was just selected for the Navy’s Mi2 program, with MPU5 and Embedded Module networking devices over the coming years.