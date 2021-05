Reduction of operational risk is the name of the game when it comes to the supply chain. To achieve a reliable yet lean approach, supply chains must be simultaneously agile and resilient. But both qualities have historically depended on “clean” data. And many organizations weren’t prepared when the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and toilet paper skyrocketed at the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic last spring. Business leaders couldn’t wait months for a proper data cleanse to meet the volume of requests for immediate supply. The data had to be both available and actionable. The efficiency of the supply chain became imperative as manufacturers struggled to meet shifting demand.