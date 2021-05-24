newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Saudi-led coalition in Yemen foils Houthi attack south of Red Sea - state media

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen thwarted an “imminent” Houthi attack using an explosives-laden boat south of the Red Sea, Saudi Arabian state media said on Monday.

A coalition statement carried by state media said the Iran-aligned movement - which it has been battling for more than six years - continued to threaten maritime channels and global trade.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes leading up to the Suez Canal, with thousands of transits made annually through the Bab al-Mandab waterway at its southern tip.

In December, Saudi Arabia said a tanker anchored at the Jeddah port on the Red Sea was hit by an explosive-laden boat, following a separate incident at another Saudi terminal where a tanker was damaged by an explosion.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa. The Houthis, who now control most big urban centres, say they are fighting a corrupt system.

The conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#The Red Sea#Iran#Sanaa#Saudi Arabian#Attack#Jeddah#Suez Canal#Maritime Channels#Boat#Southern#State Media#Transits#Global Trade#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
News Break
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Industrysouthfront.org

Saudi-Led Forces Blew Up Dozens Of Oil Tankers In Yemeni Marib (Videos, Photos)

On May 20, the Houthi-appointed Governor of Ma’rib province in central Yemen, Ali Muhammad Toaiman, condemned a recent attack on a fuel market in al-Arqain area. The market, which hosted dozens of tankers, was set ablaze a day earlier after clashes between Saudi-backed forces and local tribesmen. In a statement to the pro-Houthis Saba News Agency, Toamian claimed that it was the Saudi-backed forces which targeted the market.
Middle Eastglobalriskinsights.com

Yemen’s Chance for Peace Weakens as the Fighting against the Houthis Intensifies

As the war in Yemen enters its seventh year the Saudi Arabian-led coalition has begun attempting peace talks with their main adversaries, the Houthi rebel forces that have occupied much of the northwest of the country for the last several years. As President Biden is now committed to withdrawing American support for the coalition, it has left them at a disadvantage which they appear to wish to rectify by negotiating with the Houthis in the hope of reaching an agreement. However, the Houthi forces have largely held a strong position in the war and, as demonstrated by their recent bombings and airstrikes, appear to have little interest in ending the conflict.
Middle Eastislamtimes.org

Houthi Calls on Saudis to Bomb Israel Regime Instead of Yemen

"Saudi Arabia should stop its airstrikes and aggression against Yemen and do so against the Zionist regime, which is bombing Palestine", said Mohammed al-Houthi, the head of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee. He made the remarks in reaction to the silence of Saudi Arabia in face of Zionists’ crimes against...
MilitaryU.S. Department of State

The United States Designates Houthi Militants

Today, the United States is taking action against two senior leaders of Houthi forces in Yemen who are involved in military offensives that exacerbate the humanitarian crisis, pose a dire threat to civilians, and destabilize Yemen. In doing so, we are promoting accountability for Houthi actions that perpetuate conflict in Yemen and undermine peace efforts, including the brutal and costly offensive targeting Marib. These actions have come despite an unprecedented consensus among the international community and regional actors on the need for an immediate ceasefire and resumption of peace talks.
Advocacyspectrumnews1.com

The Latest: Protesters in Yemen denounce Israeli attacks

SANAA, Yemen- Thousands of Yemenis took to the streets in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa on Monday to denounce Israeli attacks on Gaza. Protesters carried Palestinian flags and banners calling for the boycott of Israeli and American goods. They also chanted: “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” Many protesters were seen carrying AK-47 assault rifles.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Houthi Leader Dismisses U.S. Sanctions, Warns of Expanded Attacks

DUBAI (Reuters) - A leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Sunday dismissed U.S. sanctions on military officials and threatened possible expanded attacks on "aggressor countries" after Washington urged the group to engage seriously in peace efforts. The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Houthi military officials leading...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

US Sanctions Houthi Military Leaders as Yemen Peace Efforts Stall

The US slapped sanctions on two senior Houthi military commanders on Thursday as peace efforts to end the brutal US-backed Saudi-led war on Yemen continue to fail. The Biden administration sanctioned the commanders over their role in the Houthi offensive in Yemen’s Maarib province, the only significant territory held by the Saudi-backed government. The US is blaming this offensive for the lack of a ceasefire. But the US refuses to pressure the Saudis into lifting the blockade on Yemen, which is a key Houthi demand for a truce.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Qatar offers Hamas-ruled Gaza $500 million to rebuild

Qatar’s foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, announced on Wednesday that the Gulf state would give $500 million to help rebuild the Gaza Strip after an 11-day conflict with Israel. The hostilities began on May 10, when Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Strip launched rockets towards the...
Aerospace & Defensesouthfront.org

Houthi Drones Strike Back With New Attack On Saudi Arabia

On May 28, the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had foiled a drone attack by the Houthis (Ansar Allah) on the Kingdom territory. In a brief statement, the coalition claimed that a drone had been “intercepted” and “destroyed” over the southern part of Saud Arabia. The drone, whose type was not identified, was allegedly launched from Yemen.
WorldUS News and World Report

U.S. Envoy for Yemen to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman - State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on Tuesday for talks with senior government officials aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Yemen, the State Department said. The Iran-aligned Houthis have been battling a Saudi Arabian-led military coalition for more than...
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

Saudi Arabia

On May 27, the Saudi-led coalition denied the presence of forces from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the Yemeni…. On May 25, Syrian Tourism Minister, Mohammed Rami Radwan Martini, arrived in Saudi Arabia marking the first public visit by…. #SAUDIARABIA 11 - 23.05.2021. On May 22, the Houthis (as...
WorldWNCY

Top Houthi negotiator meets UN envoy after previous snub

DUBAI (Reuters) – The chief negotiator for Yemen’s Houthi movement said on Thursday he had met UN special envoy Martin Griffiths, after Washington criticised the group for rebuffing the diplomat on a previous visit to the region. Griffiths’ latest trip coincides with that of U.S. envoy Tim Lenderking, who held...
Middle Eastweeklyblitz.net

Saudi Arabia maintains cordial relations with Israel

Eminent war correspondent Anis Alamgir, who covered Iraq and Afghanistan wars, commenting to Saudi-Israel relations wrote: At the forefront of the Muslim world, Saudi Arabia, the largest country in the Middle East, has maintained cordial relations with Israel for the past three years. So far, there is no official announcement from Bangladesh to build any diplomatic ties with Israel, but this Jewish state became a factor for the country because it has a strong presence in India.