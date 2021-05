Elon Musk has tweeted to “clarify speculation” after his posts sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plunging.The Tesla chief executive had sent a tweet that some had read as suggesting that it had sold its vast bitcoin holdings.“To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin,” he wrote in reply to one person who pointed to the considerable impact his posts had on the price.Initial speculation came after Mr Musk posted a cryptic, one-word tweet in reply to a post about Tesla’s holdings.“Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the...