Nets take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Celtics

Boston Celtics (36-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -9.5; over/under is 226.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nets lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Nets won the last matchup 104-93. Kevin Durant scored 32 points to lead Brooklyn to the victory and Jayson Tatum recorded 22 points in the loss for Boston.

The Nets are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 25-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Celtics are 20-22 in conference games. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 111.2 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is shooting 47.1% and averaging 24.6 points. Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 26.4 points and is adding 7.4 rebounds. Evan Fournier is averaging 15.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 115 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.4 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 43.6% shooting.

Celtics: 3-7, averaging 114.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.5 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 47.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out for season (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.