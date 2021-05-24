newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Hentges, Indians to take on Turnbull, Tigers

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cleveland Indians (24-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Sam Hentges (1-1, 6.46 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.88 ERA, .96 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -122, Indians +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland will square off on Monday.

The Tigers are 9-15 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .295 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .381.

The Indians are 16-10 against opponents from the AL Central. Cleveland’s lineup has 54 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads the club with 12 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-2. Logan Allen notched his first victory and Eddie Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double for Cleveland. Jose Urena took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman leads the Tigers with 16 extra base hits and is batting .259.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 12 home runs and is slugging .570.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Indians: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
237K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Derek Holland
Person
Logan Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Probables#Era#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Al Central#Associated Press#Detroit Hitters#Outscored Opponents#Home#Over Under#Bottom Line#Pectoralis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Sam Hentges: Works three innings

Hentges allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and struck out two over three innings in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Twins. Hentges worked the most innings of any Cleveland pitcher Wednesday after an ugly start from Logan Allen. The 24-year-old Hentges has a 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and six strikeouts with no walks over 5.2 innings this season. He had a 5.11 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 26 starts with Double-A Akron in 2019, so there's a track record as a starter if manager Terry Francona wants to call on the southpaw for a rotation spot in the near future. Cal Quantrill is also in the mix for the fifth starter role.
MLBYardbarker

Indians To Start Sam Hentges In Place Of Struggling Logan Allen

Logan Allen's opportunities as a starter didn't last long to start 2021. Allen started five game thus far, going 1-4 with a 9.19 ERA. Now that there's an opening in the rotation, the team will turn to. Sam Hentges, who was expected to get the shot all along, will pitch...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Sam Hentges: Moving into rotation

Hentges will take the rotation spot that had belonged to Logan Allen, who was demoted Wednesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Allen beat out Cal Quantrill for Cleveland's fifth starter job but lost the position after struggling to a 9.19 ERA in his first five starts. The team won't turn to Quantrill to replace him, however, but will lean on Hentges instead. Hentges has given up four runs (three earned) in 5.2 innings of relief in his major-league debut this season. He skipped over Triple-A after struggling to a 5.11 ERA in 26 starts at the Double-A level in 2019.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Sam Hentges: Following an opener Tuesday

Hentges will follow an opener (Phil Maton) Tuesday in Kansas City, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Maton, a righty reliever, will give hitters a different look early in this game before they face Hentges, a big lefty. The 6-foot-8 southpaw has given up three home runs and zero walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings this season. Following Maton will give Hentges a better chance to qualify for the win.
MLBMLB

Notes: Sandlin called up; Hentges to rotation

There’s a renewed excitement surrounding the Cleveland bullpen. Nick Sandlin, Cleveland's No. 30 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and his unique sidearm delivery will help bolster an already dominant bullpen after earning his Major League callup a couple of days ago. Following the Indians' 10-2 loss to the Twins on Wednesday,...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Sam Hentges: Strikes out six in no-decision

Hentges allowed four hits and four walks over 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out six in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Wednesday. Hentges made his first major-league start Wednesday, and it went reasonably well. He threw 46 of his 84 pitches for strikes and none of his mistakes ended up on the scoreboard. The southpaw owns a 3.29 ERA through 13.2 innings, although his 1.76 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB are a cause for concern. The 24-year-old tentatively lines up for his next start versus the Angels next week.
MLBDaily Record

On Nolan Jones, Ethan Hankins, Sam Hentges: Takeaways from a conversation with James Harris

The return of minor league baseball is on the horizon. The minor league baseball season was wiped out in 2020 by the pandemic, leaving clubs to get creative with perhaps a few events but the loss of their normal schedule. The RubberDucks, along with other clubs, will begin the 2021 regular season schedule on May 4, finally bringing about the return of minor league baseball and everything that comes with it.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Phil Maton will start as an ‘opener,’ rookie Sam Hentges to follow for Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Righty Phil Maton made his first big league start Tuesday as an opener for rookie Sam Hentges in Tuesday’s Indians-Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Maton (0-0, 4.15 ERA) appeared in 152 games over five seasons for the Padres and Indians, but had not opened a game out of the bullpen. Manager Terry Francona said the decision to go with Maton was based more on the balance in Kansas City’s lineup than anything else.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Harold Ramirez comes up clutch in 7-3 win over Royals

In another close contest with the Kansas City Royals, Harold Ramirez came up big for Cleveland, plating both the game-tying and go-ahead runs in a 7-3 victory over the AL Central leaders. The mystery of Mike Minor. I don’t know what it is about Mike Minor that flummoxes anyone wearing...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#921Cleveland Indians#922Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals continue their seven-game homestand with game two of their four-game series with the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday evening. Game one of the series was on Monday night, with the Indians winning by a score of 8-6. Cleveland now leads the season series 2-1. Kansas City enters Tuesday's game clinging to first place in the American League Central, one game ahead of the Chicago White Sox and two games ahead of the Indians.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Sam Hentges: Cleveland-Cincinnati postponed

Hentges and Cleveland won't face Cincinnati on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will make up the game Aug. 9. Hentges was scheduled to make his third career MLB start Sunday after he was battered for five runs (four earned) on 11 hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in his first two outings. Due to his poor results and his standing as Cleveland's No. 5 starter, Hentges could be pushed to the back of the team's pitching schedule heading into the upcoming week.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/12/21

Chicago Cubs (17-17) at Cleveland Indians (18-14) Zach Davies (2-2) (6.30) vs. Sam Hentges (1-0) (5.00) The Line: Cleveland Indians -110 / Chicago Cubs +100 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians meet in MLB action from Progressive Field on Wednesday.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#3095Cincinnati Reds#3096Cleveland Indians

The Cleveland Indians continue their six-game homestand, as they play the series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon. The Reds won the first game of the series on Friday night behind Wade Miley's no-hitter, and they lead the season series three games to one. The Indians enter play on Saturday in second place in the American League Central, just one-half game behind the Chicago White Sox for first place. The Reds, meanwhile, are tied for third place in the National League Central, 2.5-games behind the St. Louis Cardinals. This preview was written before Saturday's game.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Sam Hentges: Crushed for six runs

Hentges (1-1) yielded six runs on five hits and three walks over 1.2 innings Monday, striking out one and taking the loss against the Angels. Hentges allowed a run to score on a groundout by Anthony Rendon in the first inning but things got out of hand quickly in the second. Shortly after a two-run double by Juan Lagares, Hentges served up a three-run blast to Shohei Ohtani. His season ERA shot up to 6.46 over 15.1 frames. It was just the second start of his young MLB career and it's unclear if he'll get another turn in the rotation. Hentges is currently projected to face the Twins at home this weekend.
MLBawaybackgone.com

Cleveland Indians: 2016 World Series rematch against the Cubs on deck

2016 World Series rematch against the Cubs on deck for Cleveland Indians. After a rain out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Indians are coming off a rare back-to-back off days before a two-game set against the Chicago Cubs at home. The short series with be the final two games of the homestand before the Tribe head out west for a road trip that will include stops in Seattle and Los Angeles.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians edge Tigers, 6-5; rookie Sam Hentges delivers hope for starting rotation

DETROIT -- There has been much concern over the fourth and fifth spots in manager Terry Francona’s starting rotation. The concern, to be sure, is merited. It was disappointing to see rookie right-hander Triston McKenzie optioned to Class AAA Columbus on Saturday because he occupied the fourth spot for almost 25% of the season. But the disappointment was tempered Monday night by the way rookie left-hander Sam Hentges performed in his third start of the season.