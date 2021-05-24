newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

A Week of Virtual Job Fairs Highlight Louisiana Workforce Week

By Bruce Mikells
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you need a job or want a job, this is your week to get a job in Louisiana. That appears to be the stand the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is taking on getting Louisiana residents back to work following the shutdowns of the coronavirus pandemic. The Louisiana Workforce Commission is hosting a series of virtual job fairs every day this week. Each day's job fair will focus on a different area of employment.

973thedawg.com
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fairs#Louisiana Workforce Week#Lwc#Healthcare#Virtual Job Fairs#Louisiana Residents#Employers#Immediate Openings#Employees#Gainful Employment#Transportation#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WJCT News

Northeast Florida Virtual Job Fair Set For May 20

Hundreds of local businesses will be looking for employees with an online “job fair” on Thursday, May 20, hosted by the Career Source Northeast Florida and the St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce. Participating Northeast Florida companies include legal, healthcare, hospitality, sales, industry, manufacturing, service, labor, staffing, wellness, and many...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

APG bringing virtual job fair to southern Minnesota

As more and more people prepare to return to work, a new job fair platform is set to connect employers with potential applicants. Adams Publishing Group will be hosting a virtual job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday, highlighting 29 companies who are looking to hire today. With Crown Cork and Federated Insurance has headline sponsors, the event organizer said participants can expect a wide range of career choices.
JobsBradford Era

Employers sought for DOC virtual job fair

Some employers are having a hard time finding workers. A virtual job fair next month has a pool of workers hoping to find jobs. And officials are hoping that preconceived notions don’t prevent the two from meeting. The virtual job fair is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections’ reentry...
Jobsreviewjournal.com

Venetian to hold hiring fair next week for 300 jobs

The Venetian is looking to fill approximately 300 jobs ahead of the summer season. The Strip casino-resort said it will hold a career fair next Wednesday and Thursday, May 27. Some applicants might receive a job offer on the spot. The Venetian said it is hiring for a variety of...
Jobsdowntownmadison.org

Isthmus Virtual Job Fair

Virtual Job Fairs can be a successful strategy for businesses to recruit staff and grow their workforce remotely. On Wednesday, June 2nd from 2:00-4:00pm there will be a virtual Isthmus Job Fair. This event is being supported through a virtual platform hosted by the Job Center of Wisconsin and provided to participants at no cost. The platform for the virtual event is not supported on Internet Explorer, but all other browsers work to support the platform for users. For more information and to register, see the links below.
Jobstheredstonerocket.com

Next great job may be found in virtual hiring fair

Employers will be targeting job seekers with security clearances Tuesday, May 25 during a virtual job fair that will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Participants must have an active or current security clearance issued by the federal government, which has been used within the last 24 months.
San Bernardino, CARedlands Daily Facts

Home Chef in San Bernardino hosting job fairs this week

Home Chef’s distribution facility in San Bernardino is hosting two job fairs to fill a number of positions. The hiring events will take place at 1445 Tippecanoe Ave. Suite 200 from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20. The meal-kit delivery company will be hiring entry-level positions on...
Wellington, COPosted by
northfortynews

Wellington Area Businesses to Host a Virtual Job Fair

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce and Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development (LCEWD) will host a virtual job fair for all area businesses beginning May 17 through June 7. The three-week-long virtual event will help connect job seekers with area employers needing to hire talent. The event will be...
Jobsthecordovatimes.com

Virtual spring job fair runs through May 31

Alaska Job Centers are hosting a statewide virtual job fair through May 31, connecting employers and job seekers across Alaska. Employers may register at cdv.tiny.us/jobfair. Hiring events will take place on the Alaska Virtual Job Fair platform at cdv.tiny.us/hiring. Job seekers are encouraged to have an electronic copy of their...
Michigan Statelakecountystar.com

Michigan Works! to host virtual job fair May 27

BIG RAPIDS – Michigan Works! West Central is partnering with local employers to host its next Virtual Job Fair later this month. Area job seekers are encouraged to register today for their guaranteed interview at the virtual event, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27. Those looking for work or looking to change employers can select their interview time and preferred employer at michworkswc.org/virtualjobfairs, or by texting the word JOBS to 844-903-1755.
Restaurantshamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association Hosting Virtual Job Fair

The hospitality and restaurant industries are struggling with workforce shortages and are in need of employees, especially with the busy tourism season about to begin. The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association is hosting a Virtual Job Fair this Thursday, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to connect job seekers with restaurants, hotels and attractions that have immediate openings! Employers are based in Hampton Roads, Richmond, Charlottesville and the Shenandoah Valley. The Job Fair is free to attend and participants are encouraged to upload a resume before the event. To register, visit the event portal. ​Founded in 1993, the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association provides a unified voice to further the legislative priorities and interests of Virginia’s restaurants, hotels, attractions and destinations. The Association also works to promote and further the hospitality and tourism industry in the Commonwealth through educational offerings, networking opportunities, the sharing of information and other support. To learn more visit www.vrlta.org.
Politicsspcc.edu

Union County Virtual Job Fair

Join the Union County Virtual Job Fair on June 15 from 8am-8pm. Also join the Live WebChat with Employers from 10am – 2pm. Register for free!. Register here: https://centralina.easyvirtualfair.com/. Complete your profile and upload a resume. Need a Resume or help preparing for the Job Fair? SPCC offers tuition-waived classes...
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

National Harbor Hosting Virtual Job Fair May 20

ALEXANDRIA, VA-National Harbor is holding a virtual job fair on Thursday, May 20. It is being hosted by Employ Prince George’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “As one of the region’s primary destinations, National Harbor is a great place to work,” said Jackie Saunders, AVP of Marketing at National Harbor. “Not only is the setting spectacular but our unique mix of popular brands and family-owned businesses makes this a location unlike any other.”