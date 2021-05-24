newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Phoenix takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers (42-30, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -2; over/under is 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Suns lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Suns won the previous matchup 99-90. Devin Booker scored 34 points to lead Phoenix to the victory and LeBron James recorded 18 points in the loss for Los Angeles.

The Suns are 7-5 against the rest of their division. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 13.1 fast break points per game led by Booker averaging 3.6.

The Lakers are 4-8 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is 22-9 against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 assists for the Suns. Booker is averaging 24.3 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

James is averaging 25 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lakers. Anthony Davis is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 49.4% shooting.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 107.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Lakers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
237K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Abdel Nader
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#Lakers 2#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Lakers#Data Skrive#Sportradar#Associated Press#Game#Lead#Over Under#Fanduel#Bottom Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAoutkick.com

Best NBA Bets Going into the Playoffs

Picks made by Bobby Burack and Gary Sheffield Jr. Before the NBA play-in tournament tips off tomorrow and the playoffs begin on Saturday, place your bets at the FanDuel Sportsbooks via OutKick. Here are the five best bets to make. In other words, here’s how you will make money:. Lakers...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: The best reason to expect a bright future

The Phoenix Suns finished a remarkable season certain of their legitimacy among the NBA playoff contenders. With back-to-back victories in San Antonio, the Suns completed a 51-21 regular season — unreal considering the depths from which they have risen in two short years. Regardless of what happens in a first-round...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James explains why Stephen Curry is his pick for 2021 NBA MVP

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA play-in tournament, LeBron James shared his thoughts on the 2021 NBA MVP race. Who does he think should win it? The superstar of his upcoming matchup…none other than Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, not Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who has solidified as the consensus choice.
NBANBC Sports

NBA Playoff Power Rankings 2021: Warriors rise with Lakers clash here

The NBA playoffs have arrived. The Association's final week was filled with twists and turns as very little was decided until the last day. Now, the real season begins. The defending champion Los Angeles Lakers played with their complete collection of talent over the weekend, got a good health report from LeBron James, and looked like the immovable object we expected them to be when the season began. Unfortunately, their bad run of health has landed them in the play-in tournament with a date against the NBA's one-man unstoppable force in Steph Curry and the Warriors. The winner will earn the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2-seed Phoenix Suns in Round 1.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' E'Twaun Moore: Gets hot in finale

Moore scored 22 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Moore re-entered the rotation as the Suns rested a few of their key players. He got hot from the field and drilled a three with 2.2 seconds left in the game to earn the victory. Moore has rarely played since March 15, and he is unlikely to play a significant role in the team's postseason run.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAprojectspurs.com

Weekend Recap: Spurs Fall To Suns To Close Regular Season

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns over the weekend, now setting their sights on the Play-in tournament for the chance to return to the NBA Playoffs. The losses see San Antonio close out the condensed 72-game 2020-21...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jared Dudley On Teams Trying To Avoid The Lakers Early In The Playoffs: "I Don’t Call It Avoiding, I Just Call It Good Strategy.”

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season with the 7th spot in the Western Conference, something utterly unthinkable at the beginning of the season. Injuries and inconsistency played a significant role in the Lakers dropping to the play-in tournament months after fighting for the top spots in the conference. However, this doesn't mean that they will be an easy rival to face in the postseason.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: 3 keys for success in 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to defend their NBA title by leaning on improved depth while hoping stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James can stay fit. The Lakers are one of the most intriguing teams vying for glory in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They have the make-up of a juggernaut but the seeding of an underdog. The first task is to see off the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Wesley Matthews wants a ring

As the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their 2020 championship banner against the Houston Rockets last week, Wesley Matthews retreated to the locker room, his competitive fire raging inside. Matthews was happy for his teammates, but he burns badly to win a championship of his own, and as a result couldn’t allow himself to be a part of a title celebration he didn’t earn.
NBAarizonasports.com

Phoenix Suns legend Cotton Fitzsimmons elected to Hall of Fame

The Cotton Express is on its way to its final destination: The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The Hall announced on Sunday that Phoenix Suns coaching legend Cotton Fitzsimmons was elected to be posthumously enshrined in Springfield, Mass. as part of the 2021 class. Fitzsimmons was elected to the...
NBAPounding The Rock

The best parts of the Spurs’ regular season finale loss to the Suns

The second game of the Spurs/Suns back-to-back was closer, but the good guys’ starters could not match the output of the Suns’ second stringers. DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs in closing with 23 while Jakob Poeltl notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards. The Spurs starters got some burn in the regular season finale while Patty Mills got to rest ahead of their play-in game in two days.
NBAPounding The Rock

Spurs close regular season with exciting but meaningless loss to resting Suns

Against a Phoenix Suns squad that prioritized rest over chasing the West’s 1st seed, the near full strength Spurs failed to seize control of the game early. Despite heavy first half minutes from the team’s starters, with DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl each playing 20 minutes in the first two quarters, the Spurs still found themselves down midway through the third quarter. With a playin game that actually matters looming in just two days, the Spurs relied on their bench the rest of the way, and though a late run made it interesting, they eventually fell 123-121.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Jevon Carter: Nearly triple-doubles

Carter scored 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt) to go along with 10 rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Carter drew his first start in the season finale with Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He recorded a career-high 43 minutes, which led to his first career double-double and just one assist short of a triple-double. Carter averaged only 11.4 minutes in 59 games prior to Sunday's contest, and he should fill a similar role as the Suns progress into the playoffs.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

Film study: How close is Anthony Davis to 100% heading into the playoffs?

Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been back on the floor for more than three weeks now after an extended absence of nearly three months following a re-aggravation of the Achilles issue and calf strain he was dealing with, essentially giving him the off-season he never had but badly needed. This...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Center of the Sun, Part 1: Suns finish season strong, win 2nd seed in the West

Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns. Phoenix Suns @ Golden State Warriors L (122-116) Full Recap. Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers W (118-117) Full Recap. Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs W (140-103) Full Recap. Phoenix Suns @ San Antonio Spurs W (123-121) Full Recap.
NBAnews4usonline.com

LeBron-Curry: The NBA’s dream matchup plays out again

Actor Wesley Snipes has an iconic line in the 1992 action hit movie Passenger 57 when asked if he ever played roulette before. Smipes’ character John Cutter replied: “Always bet on black.”. Now if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playing in a single play-in tournament...