This Classic Pound Cake recipe has been passed through my family for several generations. If you’re looking for a tasty slice of pound cake, then whip this recipe up today!. I’ve made this recipe more times than I can count. And my mother has most certainly made it more than me. And my grandmother probably made it even more than that. You see, this Classic Pound Cake recipe has been passed down through the family for years. I have fond memories of snacking on this pound cake as an after-school snack. I remember popping it in the toaster oven for a couple of minutes to warm it up…and to get those crispy little nubbins on the edges! Mmmm…crispy little nubbins.