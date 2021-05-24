newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Rebel Was Abruptly Canceled at ABC

TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually a show gets at least a season behind it before it gets canceled, but Rebel wasn’t even finished with the first season before it was determined that it wouldn’t be continuing at ABC. The easiest explanation to give is that it simply didn’t pull down the ratings, but even that doesn’t cover it entirely since some shows take a season or two to really pick up. Why this happened isn’t entirely certain. But Katy Sagal is hopeful that fans might sign a petition to try and get the show back and possibly find another network that would be willing to take a chance on Rebel. The likelihood of this isn’t too unbelievable since shows do tend to get picked up by other networks now and then. The premise of the show was something that might not have resonated fully with some folks, largely because Katy Sagal was portraying a woman with a firm grasp of the law and how to help people, but who didn’t have a law degree and therefore couldn’t be out practicing the law in a legal capacity.

www.tvovermind.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Rebel#Sons Of Anarchy#Ratings#Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

ABC cancels American Housewife, Mixed-ish, For Life and Rebel

The Katy Mixon-led American Housewife has been canceled after five seasons and 103 episodes. It's one of five shows ABC canceled today, including For Life after two seasons, Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish after two seasons and freshman drama Rebel, starring Katey Sagal. They join Kyra Sedgwick's Call Your Mother, which was canceled earlier today. ABC also passed on four pilots, including Sam Esmail's Acts of Violence, Black Don't Crack, Bucktown and Adopted, which was passed on Thursday. All four pilots were produced by the ABC Signature banner.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

For Life canceled at ABC; no season 3 coming for it, mixed-ish

We know that the second or third Friday of May is when the cancellation axe tends to swing the hardest. That is proving to once again be the case here. Today, ABC announced that a whole host of shows are over after a handful of seasons on the air — we’ll talk more about American Housewife later, so let’s focus instead on a few others here.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Rebel: Cancelled by ABC; No Season Two for Katey Sagal Drama Series

Annie Bello won’t get to fight for new causes in the 2021-22 television season. ABC has cancelled the Rebel TV series so there won’t be a second year. A drama, the Rebel TV show is inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich today and stars Katey Sagal, John Corbett, James Lesure, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Jones, Ariela Barer, Kevin Zegers, Sam Palladio, and Andy Garcia. Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal) is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant, and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Kyra Sedgwick Rips ABC Canceling ‘Call Your Mother’: “The Rollout Was Nuts!”

Call Your Mother will not return for a second season on ABC and star Kyra Sedgwick has some thoughts about why. “Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of Call Your Mother. You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!” Sedgwick tweeted, followed by a facepalm emoji.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Rebel: Katey Sagal and Krista Vernoff Rip ABC Over Cancellation

The cast and creative team of ABC's Rebel are stunned by the cancellation decision. The network canceled Rebel alongside For Life, mixed-ish, American Housewife, and Call Your Mother. Rebel was cut loose after five airings, despite pulling in respectable ratings. Thus far, the series is averaging 3.2 million viewers and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

For Life star Nicholas Pinnock: Don't blame ABC for cancelation

“I am in no way bitter with ABC for not renewing For Life for a third season,” the actor tweeted this morning, saying that ABC has been "nothing but supportive." He added: "Sadly, the live audience numbers didn’t reflect and equal the social media reaction. The catch up numbers were really good but that just doesn’t fit the model of a network show as they’re not a streamer. If we do manage to secure another home for FL...It’ll be up to you guys, our loyal fans, to continue to show your support for us because I can promise you this, we will continue to make a show that is beyond worthy of your time and engagement." Meanwhile, Deadline reported last night that For Life could be revived at Hulu.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Blasts ABC Over 'Rebel' Cancellation

As the showrunner for two of ABC's most popular dramas, Grey's Anatomy executive producer Krista Vernoff expected to have ABC's support for her first show as creator, the Katey Sagal-starring Rebel. However, the show was canceled on Friday, after just five episodes aired. After Segal said the cast was left scratching their heads because of the decision, Vernoff blasted the network in a tweet.
TV SeriesComicBook

ABC Cancels Five Popular Series Ahead of Fall Season

ABC is doing a bit of spring cleaning, and then some. Friday afternoon, the network revealed it has cancelled five shows, removing them all from the 2021-2022 fall television schedule. American Housewife is ending after five seasons on the network while Mixed-ish and For Life were each pulled after their respective sophomore outings. Rounding out Friday's cancellations at the Craig Erwich-led network include Rebel and Call Your Mother, a multicam comedy starring Kyra Sedwick.
TV SeriesKTVB

'Rebel' Star Katey Sagal and Fans Protest Show's Cancellation by ABC

Rebel is fighting back after its cancellation. Series star Katey Sagal is protesting the show's termination in an impassioned message to fans. Sagal -- who stars as Annie "Rebel" Bello in the ABC series, inspired by the life and work of Erin Brockovich -- took to Instagram on Monday to share "a personal note to all the rebellious Rebel followers" addressing the network's decision to axe the series before the end of its first season.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Call Your Mother' Canceled After One Season at ABC

“Call Your Mother,” starring Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott and Joey Bragg, will not get a sophomore season. ABC has pulled the plug on the multi-cam family sitcom, which debuted this past January. It was created and executive produced by Kari Lizer, who is best known for creating and executive producing “The New Adventures of Old Christine” for CBS.
TV SeriesPopculture

ABC Cancels Freshman Sitcom, Main Star Posts Spirited Note to Fans

Kyra Sedgwick's latest television project did not have the same legs as The Closer. ABC canceled her new sitcom, Call Your Mother, on Friday. This means the Season 1 finale airing on Wednesday, May 19 at 9:30 p.m. ET will really be the series finale, Sedgwick confirmed on Twitter. "Before...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Rebel Star Katey Sagal: Cancellation Left the Cast 'Scratching Our Heads at the Reversal of Support From ABC'

Katey Sagal is speaking up about ABC’s decision to cancel Rebel after just five episodes had aired. The freshman drama from Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff was one of five shows axed by the network on Friday. Additional casualties included the legal drama For Life and black-ish spinoff mixed-ish (both cancelled after two seasons), veteran family sitcom American Housewife and the Kyra Sedgwick-led freshman sitcom Call Your Mother.
TV SeriesPosted by
Journal Inquirer

‘Rebel’ receives quick hook from ABC

On Friday afternoons when many people are starting their weekends, TV networks like to break major stories. They are hoping the news will stay under the radar for a while because not many people are around to report it. Perhaps that wasn’t ABC’s motive when it waited until Friday afternoon...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Rebel star Katey Sagal calls for ABC series to be saved: 'Fight for what you want'

Actress Katey Sagal has spoken out against the cancellation of her ABC legal drama, Rebel, after it was axed by the network just five episodes into its first season. The series, which is inspired by the life of activist Erin Brockovich and also stars Sex and the City's John Corbett, will not return for a second run, despite only having aired half of its first season, according to Deadline.
TV SeriesPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Remember When ABC Canceled ‘Nashville’?

Nashville's ratings had been falling when ABC announced that it was canceling the TV drama, but the response to the news left no question about fans' passion for the series. Lucky for them, their calls to save the show were answered within a month. Created by Callie Khouri, Nashville aired...