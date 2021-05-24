Why Rebel Was Abruptly Canceled at ABC

Usually a show gets at least a season behind it before it gets canceled, but Rebel wasn’t even finished with the first season before it was determined that it wouldn’t be continuing at ABC. The easiest explanation to give is that it simply didn’t pull down the ratings, but even that doesn’t cover it entirely since some shows take a season or two to really pick up. Why this happened isn’t entirely certain. But Katy Sagal is hopeful that fans might sign a petition to try and get the show back and possibly find another network that would be willing to take a chance on Rebel. The likelihood of this isn’t too unbelievable since shows do tend to get picked up by other networks now and then. The premise of the show was something that might not have resonated fully with some folks, largely because Katy Sagal was portraying a woman with a firm grasp of the law and how to help people, but who didn’t have a law degree and therefore couldn’t be out practicing the law in a legal capacity.