Great Britain has shut itself down more forcefully since Brexit and has made it more difficult for European Union citizens to enter the country. In January-March alone, British border guards expelled a total of 3,294 European Union citizens – six times as many as in the first quarter of the previous year. This emanates from the Home Office statistics in London. Cases in which European Union citizens were repatriated at British airports or ports after days of being held for deportation caused an uproar.