newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi to suspend services for new users in China

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi said on Monday that it will suspend services for new users in Mainland China.

The platform will be more focused on expanding overseas business, it said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mainland China#Overseas Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
EconomyBenzinga

China's 'Uber For Trucks' Seeks To Raise $1B+ from NYSE IPO: WSJ

SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)- backed Chinese Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)-like truck service provider Full Truck Alliance Co has filed for an NYSE initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation range between $20 billion - $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

China's stock market climbs higher in April

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese stocks climbed higher last month, according to data from the People's Bank of China (PBOC). At the end of April, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3,446.86 points, increasing by 4.94 points, or 0.14 percent, compared with the figure logged at the end of the previous month, the PBOC data showed.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Philippines lifts ban on workers deploying to Saudi Arabia

The Philippines on Saturday said the country's workers could again go to work in Saudi Arabia, reversing a brief deployment ban after the kingdom said they would not be charged for COVID-19 tests and quarantine upon arrival. "Our Saudi-bound workers will no longer be disadvantaged," said Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India posts lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in 45-days

India reported on Saturday 173,790 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in 45 days, while deaths rose by 3,617. The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.7 million, with the death toll at 322,512, health ministry data showed. Our Standards: The...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

No shift in HK exchange's China strategy, says new CEO

HONG KONG, May 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock exchange operator should leverage its ties with mainland China as much as possible, its new chief executive, Nicolas Aguzin, said on Friday. Aguzin took up his role as CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) on Monday, and is the...
Marketsalbuquerquenews.net

Market exchange rates in China -- May 28

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 638.58. Euro 100 778.22. Japanese yen...
Marketsq957.com

JD Logistics shares to rise 14% in Hong Kong IPO debut

HONG KONG (Reuters) – JD Logistics Inc shares are set to open up 14% from their HK$40.36 issue price as the company debuts on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday. The JD.com subsidiary raised $3.16 billion in its initial public offering which was the second largest IPO in Hong Kong in 2021.
EconomyAgriculture Online

Australia seeks to create WTO panel in barley dispute with China

SYDNEY, May 28 (Reuters) - Australia will ask the World Trade Organization (WTO) to establish a dispute settlement panel to resolve concerns about anti-dumping and countervailing duties imposed on Australian barley by China, Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Friday. "Australia remains open to further discussions with China with a...
Economybuffalonynews.net

Stocks in Japan rebound sharply after record Toyota sales report

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Toyota Motor Corp. revealed Friday its global sales in April doubled from a year earlier. The Japanese carmaker sold a record 859,448 vehicles last month despite the pandemic. The news helped lift Japan's Nikkei 225 600.40 points or 2.10 percent to close atb29,149.41. The Australian All...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Hong Kong to limit cryptocurrency exchanges to professional investors

Overseas incorporated companies registered under Hong Kong’s companies’ rules will be allowed to apply for licences as virtual asset service providers (VASPs), according to a note of the Financial Services and the Treasury secretary Christopher Hui Ching-yu. Cryptocurrency exchanges should only be allowed to offer services to professional investors at the initial stage of the licensing regime.
Computerszycrypto.com

Profitable exchange of cryptocurrencies at the stock rate on Android

Profitable exchange of cryptocurrencies at the stock rate on Android. Exchanging cryptocurrencies for the traditional money quickly and without problems may be needed in different situations. It is not always possible to have a laptop or a computer at hand to be able to make a request, and the site is not always convenient to open on a mobile device running Android. In addition, when cryptocurrency to fiat money exchange transactions are not frequent, it may be necessary to go through a complicated identification procedure, which is not easy to pass using a smartphone. To solve all these problems, an online exchange with a high degree of privacy, Cryptex, has released a cryptocurrency exchange app for Android devices.
Economymorningology.com

China hands Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan new 1.5 million yuan fine

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese market regulator has asked Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan to suspend its operations in Jiangsu province for three days and fined it 1.5 million yuan ($235,302) for failing to take action over product dumping practices and pricing fraud. The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in...
Marketsmorningstar.com

JD Logistics to Raise Over US$3 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

JD Logistics Inc. will raise over US$3 billion from an initial public offering in Hong Kong after pricing its shares at the lower half of an indicative range. The logistics arm of JD.com Inc. set the IPO price at 40.36 Hong Kong dollars (US$5.20), the company said Thursday. JD Logistics...
EconomyBloomberg

China Eases Offshore Funding Limit for Foreign Banks

China’s central bank raised the limit on how much smaller lenders and foreign banks operating in the country can borrow offshore, a move that will ease a funding shortfall and give a push to expansion plans for firms such as HSBC Holdings Plc. Their ability to borrow outside of China...