2021 Top Pick in the Money Overall — 522-806 64.76%. “Key Horses” @ CD 16 / 9-2-1 56.25% Win / 75.00% ITM. “Key Horses” in 2021 121/ 54-27-9 44.63% Win / 74.38% ITM. We had a very nice night on Thursday, cashing 4 winners on the 8-race card. Had a couple of nice exactas to help boost the payroll going into this very nice Holiday weekend. Hope you enjoy it all and what the day stands for and helps us remember. Without the sacrifice of others, we would not enjoy the freedom of today. Prayers for all those that have served, and the families that have sacrificed so much for the rest of us. Thank you.