Vlad Molodez captures the magic and melancholy of growing up in Siberia
Back in February, photographer Vlad Molodez returned to Sharypovo, Siberia, from Moscow and spent a few days seeing family and friends in his hometown. During his stay, he took a few photographs here and there — one of which he contributed to our monthly photography series, My Month in a Photo. The picture caught two young boys traipsing through the snow, their brightly coloured windbreaker jackets contrasting with their long shadows cast against the lavender-blue landscape behind them. It was a beautiful submission and a story we wanted to see more of.i-d.vice.com