Washburn couldn't have asked for a much better start to the NCAA Division II Golf Championships on Monday. Led by a 1-under 71 from Ian Trebilcock and a 1-over 73 from Andrew Beckler, the Ichabods posted a team score of 12-over 300 that has them right in the hunt for the national title. Washburn is tied for third with Texas A&M-Commerce, just five shots off the lead set by Arkansas Tech (295) and one behind second-place Georgia Southwestern (299).