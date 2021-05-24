newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Michigan softball eliminated from NCAA tournament with epic fourth-inning collapse

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Finally, when it absolutely seemed like no hits and no runs were coming in Seattle, they did. Sunday started with Michigan softball losing its first try at advancing to the super regional round of the NCAA tournament, two-hit by the Huskies’ all-everything pitcher, Gabbie Plain in a 2-0 loss. That forced a late winner-take-all final regional final between the Volverines and the Huskies. In that game’s first inning, the Wolverines finally broke through, first with a run in the first off Plain, then with four more runs in the second off the 6-foot Aussie making her third start in two days. After just two innings, Plain had thrown 60 pitches and the Wolverines led, 5-1.

For the Michigan softball team, a long weekend in the Pacific Northwest turned even longer in the early hours of Monday morning. After dealing with 14 innings of NCAA Player of the Year finalist Gabbie Plain, Michigan was sent packing back to Ann Arbor. The double–header sweep abruptly ended the Wolverines’ promising season, yet they were denied the opportunity of a night’s stay in Seattle before heading back home.