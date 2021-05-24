newsbreak-logo
Mild and muggy tonight; Cooler by end of week

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Mild and muggy tonight
  • Showers at times this week
  • Cooler by end of week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Clouds will decrease a bit into the evening, still breezy, and warm. Temperatures will be falling back through the 80s. Skies stay partly cloudy tonight with lows in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: A similar day compared to Monday. It will be warm and muggy in the upper 80s. Lots of dry time but a pop up shower or storm could develop as we heat up in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Passing showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Localized heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Dry into the night.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Dry time during the day. Highs around 80. Some showers return overnight.

FRIDAY: Widespread showers. Cooler day in the lower 70s. Breezy at times.

SATURDAY: Party cloudy and comfortably warm with highs around 70 degrees.

