newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Tribune editorial: Vaccines for teens is next step in fight

Bismarck Tribune
 5 days ago

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week. The fight against COVID-19 took an important step last week with the first vaccinations for adolescents in the Bismarck-Mandan area. North Dakota's Health Department recommends that kids 12-17 be vaccinated for COVID-19. Although it’s less common for the younger population to become severely ill from the coronavirus, research is starting to show that children who test positive for COVID-19 are at increased risk for long-term symptoms, the Health Department said. Sanford Health pediatrician Christina daSilva last week said it’s also important for teens to get vaccinated because they often don’t show symptoms and can unknowingly transmit the virus.

bismarcktribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Vaccines
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Regan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Teenagers#Adolescents#Tribune#Addiction#Health Research#The Health Department#Sanford Health#Heartview Foundation#Natural Grocers#North Dakota Game#Teens#Long Term Symptoms#Fight#Destructive Decisions#Increased Risk#School#Population#Missouri River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Costco
News Break
Kids
News Break
Relationships
Related
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.
Bismarck, NDJamestown Sun

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDDOH Adopts New Mask Guidelines from the CDC

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health giving what many consider good news Monday regarding the new mask guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "The CDC has announced that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors. Therefore, we, at...
Bismarck, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDDOH partners with Taxi 9000 to Provide Free Rides for COVID-19 Vaccines in Bismarck and Mandan

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is partnering with Taxi 9000 to provide free transportation to Bismarck and Mandan COVID-19 vaccination sites. “To eliminate a potential barrier to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, the NDDoH is piloting a program with Taxi 9000 to offer free rides to receive COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Krissie Guerard, Health Equity Director for the NDDOH. “This is one more way to increase uptake in COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals that do not have access to other forms of transportation.”
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

How to find a primary care provider

With primary care, you get one go-to health care provider. Instead of shopping around, a patient can ensure the best overall care by one-stop-shopping for primary care, which can include family medicine, internal medicine, general pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology. Even though we’re currently in a pandemic, you shouldn’t put your overall...
Bismarck, NDsayanythingblog.com

Senator Cramer’s Coy Ploy on Vaccinations Is Too Cute by Half

MINOT, N.D. — Ask Sen. Kevin Cramer about whether or not he’s vaccinated, and he won’t tell you one way or the other. He said as much to me during an interview last month on Plain Talk Live, and he repeated his stance in a more recent interview with a website called Republican Lawmakers Review.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Bismarck summer school to operate as normal this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As more school districts decide to relax COVID-19 restrictions, those updated protocols will be carried over to summer school. For Bismarck Public School students, summer school was completely online last year, but this year, administrators say things are back to normal. Masks are recommended but not...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Tribune editorial: Nurses serve community in multiple ways

The third annual “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” program again demonstrated the diversity and importance of nursing. The 10 nurses honored perform a variety of roles in our community. The program is sponsored by The Bismarck Tribune, CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health. The program is truly about...
PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

Letter: An un-American new law in North Dakota

A new North Dakota law is sneaking into public schools’ divine command that is, to be blunt, un-American. Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a law that has the goal of imposing on every public school classroom a set of biblical law that begins, “I am the Lord your God … You shall have no other gods before me.”
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 16-22 as Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota. Mike Anderson explains in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. North Dakota has seen in increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

COVID-19 active cases continue to fall in ND

North Dakota health officials have reported 85 new coronavirus cases statewide. Active cases fell slightly to 768. The active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time. The state’s coronavirus death toll held steady at1,504. Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November. There were two new positive cases in Grand Forks County. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.
Bismarck, NDnewsdakota.com

Aquatic Nuisance Species the Focus May 16-22

BISMARCK, N.D. (G&F) – North Dakota has seen an increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in pretty good shape with the low number of waterbodies with invasive species. Even so, public awareness about ANS, including zebra mussels, and the actions that help prevent...