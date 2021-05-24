Tribune editorial: Vaccines for teens is next step in fight

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week. The fight against COVID-19 took an important step last week with the first vaccinations for adolescents in the Bismarck-Mandan area. North Dakota's Health Department recommends that kids 12-17 be vaccinated for COVID-19. Although it’s less common for the younger population to become severely ill from the coronavirus, research is starting to show that children who test positive for COVID-19 are at increased risk for long-term symptoms, the Health Department said. Sanford Health pediatrician Christina daSilva last week said it’s also important for teens to get vaccinated because they often don’t show symptoms and can unknowingly transmit the virus.